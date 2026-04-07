The Reason Mold Keeps Coming Back In Your Dishwasher Even After Cleaning (And How To Fix It)

If you too hate doing dishes, you know that a dishwasher is one of the most utilized spaces in your kitchen. Some take for granted how easy it is to pop all of the mugs, plates, silverware, and more — excluding the kitchen items you should never put in the dishwasher — add cleaning solution, and just click a button. As such, dishwashers don't get the same care as other kitchen appliances. Although its job is to clean, your dishwasher can also be in need of cleaning from time to time.

A good way to tell if your dishwasher is in need of some TLC is if you notice mold patches starting to grow. Mold loves warm and wet conditions, making your dishwasher a playground for spores — especially around the filter where there tends to also be a buildup of food residue. If you don't regularly clean your dishwasher's filter, you could be turning your favorite appliance into a playground for mold and mildew and making your dishes smell weird.

Luckily, removing and cleaning your dishwasher's filter is relatively easy. First, you'll want to be sure that your dishwasher is powered completely off. The filter's location and steps to remove it will vary by model, so be sure to check with your manufacturer's guide first. Once the filter is out, scrub it well with a toothbrush or bristled brush to remove the debris before returning it to the machine. If it's extra grimy, soak it in mixture of warm soap and water for 15 minutes and then scrub.