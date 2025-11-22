The Fresh Lemon Cleaning Trick That Revives A Smelly Dishwasher

Dishwashers are some of the most underrated appliances in the kitchen — they're always there to clean up the mess. But you do need to take care of your dishwasher so it can keep working as intended. Hard water mineral buildup and old food residue stuck in filters and corners can make your dishwasher run poorly and smell bad. There are things you can buy at the store to freshen it up and keep it running well, but why spend the money when you have lemons on hand?

We already know there are plenty of ways to clean your kitchen with fresh lemon. Instead of tossing out your old lemons, place half a lemon on each rack of your dishwasher before running it. It will release some juice and oils during the wash cycle, helping to deodorize the entire dishwasher and remove some lime and mineral deposits. You get clean dishes with a faint lemon scent, while the oils in the lemon work to prevent water spots and cloudy glasses.

Lemons are loaded with citric acid, which is what makes them so effective at cleaning. If you have a smelly dishwasher that's making your dishes smell weird, that acid can cut through grease and grime easily — and the scent is a nice bonus. Combined with your normal dishwashing detergent and hot water, fresh lemons add another layer of cleaning power to your wash cycle.