Neither Hershey's Nor KitKat: This Is The Most Famous Chocolate Bar In The US

Looking forward, things are sweet. The U.S. candy market at large is thriving, and it's expected to keep growing. Perhaps unsurprisingly, chocolate dominates the market, accounting for more than 50% of total candy revenue, reports Grand View Research. Although gourmet and premium chocolate offerings like truffles, avant-garde flavors, and elegantly-packaged bitter dark chocolate comprise a newly-majority portion of the rising demand, one everyman candy bar remains a constant category contender: Snickers.

Something about the fully-loaded combination of chocolate, nougat, peanuts, and caramel in this American candy bar just hits — at least, according to sweet-toothed consumers in the United States. When the first Snickers bar hit the market in 1930, it was sold in Chicago for just $0.05. The candy bar (originally named after a horse) has come a long way since its humble origins — and according to a recent study by data analytics firm Statista, Snickers was the top chocolate candy bar by brand awareness in the U.S. in 2025.

The recently published study set out to determine which popular candy bar brand is the most well-known among U.S. consumers. Statista surveyed internet responders' brand recognition by "showing respondents both the brand's logo and the written brand name," and per the results, Snickers is the leader of the pack with 94%. Followingly closely are KitKat and M&Ms with 93% each, Twix with 92%, and Hershey's and Reese's with 91% each.