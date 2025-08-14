The Popular American Candy Bar That We Can't Fathom As A Snack

Beware of misleading nutrition-forward propaganda. Snicker's slogan "You aren't you when you're hungry. Have a Snickers," implies that the candy bar can somehow serve as a meal replacement, which is categorically false. In Tasting Table's ranking of the 31 most popular snacks in America, Snickers bars fell to the dreaded last place position. The classic candy bar is named after a racehorse – which, judging by our taste test, seems to be the coolest thing about it.

One iconic ad casts the late great Betty White as a smack-talking football player, underperforming in a tackle football game with a team of large men. After a single bite of a Snickers bar, however, she is "restored," transforming into a large, game-ready man. However, considering one full-size 1.86-ounce Snickers bar packs just 4 grams of protein per 250 calories, there isn't much fueling going on here. There is, however, 12 grams of fat and 28 grams of sugar, evidencing the fact that Snickers ultimately belongs to the candy bar category. A high amount of sugar and carbs may provide fast energy, but even so, Snickers isn't really a snack so much as a sweet treat. A sprinkle of nuts does not a protein bar make. Plus, unless you're wild for nougat (sorry), Snickers leaves something to be desired in terms of flavor, as well. Don't expect a quality cacao taste here. All in all, the product is a mid candy — and certainly nothing that could be accurately called a snack.