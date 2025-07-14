The Absolute Best Breyers Ice Cream Flavor Features A Fan-Favorite Candy Bar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing beats the heat like a sweet treat, and ice cream is a perfectly indulgent dessert. Coming in an array of flavors, there are nearly endless choices when it comes to finding your favorite. For Breyers brand loyalists, Tasting Table did a deep dive into ranking the absolute best ice cream flavors and awarded the top spot to a version that incorporates one of the most popular candy bars. With a mouthwatering swirl of chocolate, peanuts, and caramel, the Snickers-flavored ice cream stands out for its interplay of enjoyable tastes and textures.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, Snickers is an ideal candy bar to inspire an ice cream flavor. Starting with a decadent vanilla base consistent with Breyers standard ice cream, the Snickers variation also includes actual pieces of the popular candy in addition to a generous helping of peanuts coated in chocolate and ribbons of delectable caramel. Though you can always make Snickers-style ice cream at home, this specific offering from Breyers takes the guesswork out of the process, allowing you to enjoy the frozen treat with considerably less effort. Just a scoop or two is enough to satisfy, but there are also plenty of options for serving up the ice cream in fun new ways. Get creative with your next summertime sundae by taking inspiration from the delightful Snickers flavors.