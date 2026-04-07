I Tried 8 Kerrygold Cheeses And Ranked Them
Are you in the mood to flex your cheesemonger muscle? Then you're in the right place. Today, we're taking a look at several different cheeses from Kerrygold, the iconic brand that produces some of the best butter on the market. Like its butter, its cheese is masterfully crafted. Who would have thought a bunch of store-bought blocks of cheddar could taste so vastly different from one another? Sample a smattering of Kerrygold's cheeses, and that will be immediately apparent.
Because no two cheddars are alike, even the most amenable palates will have their cheese preferences. My experience tasting all eight of the Kerrygold cheeses (a few of which aren't technically cheddar, mind you) took me on a journey of the senses. And, while I found all to be admirable expressions of their craft, I naturally favored some above others.
The following ranking primarily takes into account my own palate. I like creamy, nutty, grassy cheeses, and tend to be less adoring of cheeses with particularly sweet notes. Bear that in mind as you dive into the below — and, if you can swing it, I always recommend sampling the cheeses for yourself.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
8. Reserve Cheddar
Kerrygold's Reserve Cheddar boasts immediately eye-catching packaging — the black wrapping with gold accents screams sophistication. And, even seeing the word "reserve" in the name makes one feel like they're in for an exclusive experience. I don't doubt this will be the favorite of some consumers. It would even be my go-to for some uses; I'd slap it on a sweet-savory grilled cheese recipe in an instant. However, it's wasn't my favorite to eat plain.
Texturally, I found this cheese to be a bit flakier than some of the rest, but it didn't sacrifice the creamy mouthfeel that's characteristic to nearly all of these cheeses, which I very much appreciated. What got me here was the flavor, which was far sweeter than I anticipated. Similar to some of the following cheeses, I still got that grassy appeal and irresistibly creamy mouthfeel, but sitting on top of all of that were honeyed notes that refused to go away at any point throughout the bite. Again, this is exactly what will make some cheese fans go gaga over it; it was just a little overwhelming for me.
7. Aged Cheddar
Rip open a package of Kerrygold's Aged Cheddar cheese and you'll instantly understand how the aging process affects the taste — this cheese is potent! I mean that in the best way, of course. When you can smell a ripe cheddar, you know you're in for a good time, as was the case with this cheese. The only reason I couldn't rank this higher than spot number seven is because it didn't distinguish itself from the competition as much as some of the following cheeses. Still, I'd call it a good buy if you want a classic, relatively sharp cheddar.
Despite being a relatively hard cheese, it still boasts an enviously creamy mouthfeel, almost melting as I ate it. Though fairly sharp, it's not grating enough to turn off those who aren't amenable to sharper cheeses. In terms of its flavor, it has a nice balance of tangy and grassy notes, much like the brand's famous butter. I liked this cheese quite a lot; however, the following were more enticing.
6. Extra Sharp Irish Cheddar
Kerrygold's Extra Sharp Irish Cheddar was, texturally, one of the harder cheeses on this list. It had some bend but flaked apart nicely, and it still had a very full, rather silky mouthfeel. Because I also found this to be fairly mild for an extra sharp cheddar, I didn't rank it higher than spot number six here. Still, I found plenty to love here.
Much to my surprise, the first note I got after taking a bite of this cheese was buttered popcorn. It had that full, aromatic, buttery, and savory appeal that's central to the classic movie theater snack, and I liked that quite a lot. Along with that comes plenty of umami appeal, and yet I still don't think this would overwhelm one with sensitive taste buds. Behind that buttered popcorn flavor I got some earthy appeal with mild nutty notes, and a subtly sweet finish. This is a well-rounded cheese that easily earns its spot on any charcuterie board.
5. Skellig Cheddar
I know, I know, I said I wasn't particularly fond of cheeses with sweet notes — and this cheese definitely has some sweetness to it. However, I felt its sweetness was more at home here than in the aforementioned Reserve Cheddar. What endeared me more to Kerrygold's Skellig Cheddar was its ample salty, umami appeal. There was enough going on to balance out its sweetness that no note took precedence over the next.
In addition, I got a wonderfully gentle tang from this cheese that really rounded out the bite. I really liked the textures here, too. It wasn't quite as creamy as some other cheeses here, but it had a certain plasticity that almost made it feel like squeaky cheese curds in the mouth. Overall, this cheese offers loads of flavor and depth to the eater. Why didn't it rank higher? I simply enjoyed snacking on the following more.
4. Dubliner
I don't know about you, but I see way more of Kerrygold's Dubliner cheese on shelves than any of the company's other offerings. After tasting it with the rest of the lineup, I can see why. Kerrygold wasn't lying when it claimed a "distinctive taste" on the cheese's packaging. I'd call this the most unique cheese of the bunch, which is part of why it got a higher score here. Still, I found it a little too distinctive in a way that may turn off some picky palates.
Texturally, the cheese almost has a flakiness akin to Parmesan. It was the flakiest of the bunch, but I still wouldn't call it particularly hard, and it cut like butter. Its flavor was the most surprising thing about this cheese — it was incredibly vegetal and fairly earthy, with a slight sweetness at the end almost akin to fruit. I was reminded of a mildly sweet root vegetable. I'd definitely encourage anyone curious about this cheese to try it; it might not be your favorite, but it'll definitely prove to be a unique experience that most will enjoy.
3. Blarney
Kerrygold's Blarney offering really got me with its claims of having Gouda-like characteristics. I love a good Gouda, and I have to say, Blarney would make a good substitute in a pinch, though it doesn't quite have the smoky appeal I'm used to finding in Gouda.
Still, the cheese is impeccably creamy, and had my favorite mouthfeel of any of the cheeses on this list. In terms of its flavor, it was also the nuttiest of the bunch, with slightly less umami than some of the previous offerings, but an undeniable warmth. The back end of the bite came with an almost imperceptible honeyed sweetness. I liked this cheese a lot, both because of its uniqueness and its relatively mild body — it sets itself apart from the rest without being unapproachable in the slightest. But, if I wanted something to snack on, I'd be more likely to reach for one of my top two cheeses.
2. Vintage Irish Cheddar
I found a very welcome friend in Kerrygold's Vintage Irish Cheddar cheese, and it made the number two spot on this list purely because it had one beloved tasting note that the other cheeses lacked. But, we'll get to that momentarily. First, I have to brag on its versatility. This will be an easy cheese to keep on hand purely because you'll find yourself using it for absolutely everything. Making a cheese board? Grab the vintage cheddar. Cooking a melty grilled cheese? This absolutely will be at home between two slices of toasty bread.
The biggest thing I appreciated about this cheddar, though, was that it had hints of smoky notes that I love finding in cheeses. Mind you, it was a very subtle smokiness, but still identifiable. The flavor brought a whole new dimension to this cheese. It sat in a good balance of grassy and sweet appeal, with enough umami to coat the mouth. And, though it was a flakier cheese, it still felt very velvety against the tongue. To paraphrase Frank's RedHot — I'd put this sh** on everything.
1. Sharp Irish Cheddar
Still, my hands-down favorite cheese of the bunch was one that's as unassuming as anything on the surface. It doesn't boast any "extra," "vintage," or "reserve" labels, and doesn't have an intriguing name, like Skellig or Blarney. Indeed, I'd call Kerrygold's Sharp Irish Cheddar a reasonably understated cheese, but perhaps that's why I was so impressed by it.
This cheese manages to stand wholly on its own, even in a lineup of proud contenders, almost like a lone David in a sea of Goliaths. It's absolutely the most classic cheddar of any cheese on its list, but eating it reminded me why I love cheddar in the first place; moreover, calling it "classic" doesn't indicate that it's boring or routine.
Aside from having an enviably rich, silky mouthfeel, tasting it took me on a journey that excited at the beginning and felt wholly complete once it ended. The start and finish of the bite are like a warm-up and cool-down. The real action happens in the middle, when I got hints of bright floral notes swimming up against a sharp, almost citrus appeal that hit the sides of my mouth. It made this cheese complex, yet approachable — equally enjoyable on its own or as part of a grander creation. I loved it.
Methodology
Kerrygold has more cheeses than just the eight sampled here; however, these eight are the offerings that were available in the U.S., which is why I didn't rank a wider selection. To rank them, I primarily took into account my own preferences, while also considering how versatile the cheese was. This latter factor came into play when deciding how to rank cheeses that I liked equally, and was a big reason why my top few cheeses got the spots they did. Regardless, I'd suggest conducting your own cheese taste test when you're able. Everyone's preferences vary, and you might find your own ranking to be quite different from mine.