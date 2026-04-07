I Tried 8 Kerrygold Cheeses And Ranked Them

Are you in the mood to flex your cheesemonger muscle? Then you're in the right place. Today, we're taking a look at several different cheeses from Kerrygold, the iconic brand that produces some of the best butter on the market. Like its butter, its cheese is masterfully crafted. Who would have thought a bunch of store-bought blocks of cheddar could taste so vastly different from one another? Sample a smattering of Kerrygold's cheeses, and that will be immediately apparent.

Because no two cheddars are alike, even the most amenable palates will have their cheese preferences. My experience tasting all eight of the Kerrygold cheeses (a few of which aren't technically cheddar, mind you) took me on a journey of the senses. And, while I found all to be admirable expressions of their craft, I naturally favored some above others.

The following ranking primarily takes into account my own palate. I like creamy, nutty, grassy cheeses, and tend to be less adoring of cheeses with particularly sweet notes. Bear that in mind as you dive into the below — and, if you can swing it, I always recommend sampling the cheeses for yourself.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.