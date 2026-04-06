Yes, McDonald's Ketchup Does Taste Different. Here's Why

McDonald's has a lot of small touches that make it unique and contribute to the almost indescribable "McDonald's taste" — and the ketchup is no different. There are more famous examples, like the fact McDonald's gets special stainless steel tanks for its Coca-Cola syrup, which is a big reason why so many people think its soda is the best possible version of the soft drink. Then there are the chain's famous fries, which get their distinct taste from beef flavoring in the cooking oil (sorry vegetarians). The ketchup isn't quite as talked about, but people certainly get a sense that it is special, and just a little bit off from your standard Heinz ketchup. That's because it's actually much simpler.

McDonald's ketchup certainly tastes Heinz-adjacent, and that is probably no accident, as the burger chain used Heinz all the way up until 2013. That year it switched to using its own, company-made ketchup recipe. Clearly not wanting to disrupt the flavor combinations that millions of customers had come to know, McDonald's opted for a recipe very similar to Heinz, but look at the ingredients and there are a few small differences.

Both ketchups are made with "tomato concentrate from red ripe tomatoes", vinegar, and two corn syrups, plus salt and the omnipresent mystery ingredient "natural flavors." However McDonald's version also has water, while the Heinz recipe adds onion powder and another ingredient just called "spice." It may not seem like a huge difference, but it is enough to explain the tastes people are sensing.