Yes, McDonald's Ketchup Does Taste Different. Here's Why
McDonald's has a lot of small touches that make it unique and contribute to the almost indescribable "McDonald's taste" — and the ketchup is no different. There are more famous examples, like the fact McDonald's gets special stainless steel tanks for its Coca-Cola syrup, which is a big reason why so many people think its soda is the best possible version of the soft drink. Then there are the chain's famous fries, which get their distinct taste from beef flavoring in the cooking oil (sorry vegetarians). The ketchup isn't quite as talked about, but people certainly get a sense that it is special, and just a little bit off from your standard Heinz ketchup. That's because it's actually much simpler.
McDonald's ketchup certainly tastes Heinz-adjacent, and that is probably no accident, as the burger chain used Heinz all the way up until 2013. That year it switched to using its own, company-made ketchup recipe. Clearly not wanting to disrupt the flavor combinations that millions of customers had come to know, McDonald's opted for a recipe very similar to Heinz, but look at the ingredients and there are a few small differences.
Both ketchups are made with "tomato concentrate from red ripe tomatoes", vinegar, and two corn syrups, plus salt and the omnipresent mystery ingredient "natural flavors." However McDonald's version also has water, while the Heinz recipe adds onion powder and another ingredient just called "spice." It may not seem like a huge difference, but it is enough to explain the tastes people are sensing.
McDonald's ketchup has a slightly sweeter, more tomato-forward flavor
Often when you browse through threads of people asking why McDonald's ketchup is so good, like on Reddit, you will often see users offering the explanation that it has a lot of sugar. This is partially true. One McDonald's ketchup packet, which features 10 grams of ketchup, has 2 grams of added sugar, which is about a half-teaspoon in that one little serving. However, one look at Heinz nutrition complicates this theory, as one 17-gram serving of its ketchup has 4 grams of sugar, meaning Heinz actually has more sugar than McDonald's ketchup. It should also be noted that the ingredient list and amount of sugar also debunks the theory that McD's "sweeter" ketchup gets its taste from honey.
Instead it is likely those spices in Heinz. They add more complexity to the flavor and make Heinz taste, well, more spicy. Even with the amount of sugar your palette is not as focused on the sweetness because there are other flavors at work. But McDonald's is basically tomatoes, vinegar, and sugar. In fact the ketchup has been compared to tomato soup. It's a more "clean," tomato ketchup so you just taste the sugar more. The water in McDonald's ketchup also makes it a little thinner, and likely dilutes the flavor a bit, making it a bit lighter tasting. Whether you prefer McDonald's or their previous partner Heinz is just going to come down to personal taste, but the legendary burger chain has certainly done the work to engineer a condiment that tastes a lot like the country's favorite ketchup (like some other ketchup brands we like), while having just enough of a twist to feel likes it own.