These 5 Plants Hate Coffee Ground Fertilizer — Here's What To Use Instead

Who doesn't like a nice, strong cup of coffee in the morning as a pick-me-up? Some plants, it turns out. Adding used coffee grounds and diluted brewed coffee to fertilizer can enhance the carbon and nitrogen levels in your soil, giving acid-loving plants a helpful boost. When you add grounds to your compost pile, the organic matter feeds helpful bacteria and fungi that can later enrich your garden beds. Yet allowing this process to occur among your plants is actually detrimental, because the microbes you are feeding with coffee will actually rob the soil of the nitrogen the plants need to survive.

So take care when using this gardening tip because not all plants love coffee, and adding coffee-enriched compost or fertilizer to the wrong plants can backfire. The caffeine in brewed coffee or grounds can interfere with the germination process of young plants, inhibiting root growth. It can also add too much acid to the soil, which alkaline-loving plants won't appreciate. If you use coffee grounds, they may clump up too much, blocking water and air from getting to your plants' roots. If you do use coffee to fertilize your garden, it should be used grounds or diluted brewed coffee, and it should be left to decompose for a while before using it in your garden. Add it to mulch material or your compost pile, and then only use it on plants that thrive in acidic soil, like blueberries. Avoid using coffee ground fertilizer on these five plants, instead opting for organic alkaline fertilizers and natural mulch.