The Slow-Growing Crop That Pays Off Big When You Start It From Seed

If you're looking for something new to plant in your garden this year and you haven't considered asparagus before, now is a good time to give it a try. Because asparagus is a perennial plant, growing it means you can enjoy it every year, which can make it worth the effort. That said, most asparagus is grown from one-year-old roots called crowns, but you may want to take the time to grow it from seed instead. You end up with more options and potentially healthier plants.

People grow asparagus from crowns because it shortens the long wait times for harvesting. From seed, you'll need to wait three years before harvesting asparagus. Some people consider that a waste of time. The tradeoff is that you can keep harvesting every spring for up to 15 years or more. If you plant crowns, you get a one-year jump on things. However, those crowns may have soil-borne diseases you don't know about, so there is a risk involved. Seeds remove that problem.

Another upside to seeds is you have more varieties of asparagus to choose from. Most crowns are from popular cultivars, so you'll only find a few varieties. With seeds you can grow heirloom varieties that can come in different colors and offer great variation in flavor, like Mary Washington asparagus. Seeds also tend to be cheaper because you do all the growing yourself, unlike crowns, which require a year of care before sale.