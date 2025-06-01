Why Growing Asparagus Is Basically A Huge Waste Of Your Time

When growing, asparagus pops right out of the ground looking like someone took stalks from the grocery store produce aisle and stuck them into the dirt. It's wild! But is it worth it to try to grow this interesting vegetable on your own? There are several mistakes everyone seems to make with asparagus, and according to many sources, growing it yourself is one of them.

First, it takes two years from planting the crowns or three years after planting seeds to be able to harvest your asparagus, so you'll have a two-year mimimum wait for your fresh vegetables to be ready. It's a lengthy commitment and longer than most apartment leases! Additionally, the harvest season each year is relatively short — only two months long, maximum — making the time vs. reward ratio way too lopsided for many home gardeners.

Another challenge to consider when deciding to grow asparagus has to do with the sexes of the plants. Whereas the vast majority of plants have both male and female parts, asparagus plants are dioecious, which means that male and female flowers are on separate plants, making asparagus stalks either solely male or female. You really want mostly male asparagus plants, since female asparagus produces berries that take up important nutrients in the soil and prevent abundant, healthy asparagus stalks. If you have too many female asparagus plants, that's basically a death sentence for your crop.