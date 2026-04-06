Neither Austin Nor Dallas: These 2 Texas Cities Have The Most Whataburger Locations
Whataburger holds court in its home state of Texas, the same way In-N-Out does in California. In fact, the burger joint was just named as the Lone Star State's favorite fast-food chain, according to a 2026 study conducted by FinanceBuzz.
When you peel back the onion, you start to understand why it's gained such a devout following — cult-like, some might say. The chain's classic burger presents the best value compared to any of the country's other top burger chains, coming in at just $1.66 per pound of meat, according to data from NetCredit. It also boasts iconic menu items that go beyond the burger, such as patty melts, fan-favorite HBCBs (aka Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits), and creamy milkshakes. On top of that, 24-hour service and endless customization options only add to the appeal, just like an extra slice of cheese on an already-stacked burger. It's for these reasons and more that the entire state of Texas has fallen hard for Whataburger. But where is that love most concentrated?
Most people may assume that cities like Dallas or the capital of Austin hold the most Whataburger restaurants. But it's actually Houston and San Antonio that come out in front. Out of 774 total Texas locations, 57 are spread across Houston, and another 57 can be found in San Antonio. By comparison, Dallas and Austin lag significantly behind with just 21 locations each (via ScrapeHero).
Why Houston and San Antonio get the biggest bite of Whataburger
Much of the chain's footprint comes down to simple proximity. The very first Whataburger opened its doors in 1950 in the seaside city of Corpus Christi, Texas. As any restaurant begins to gain traction, it's only natural to expand into neighboring areas. And what are the two major cities closest to Corpus Christi? San Antonio and Houston are roughly 150 miles and 210 miles away, respectively. Later, in the company's history, the connection to San Antonio became even deeper as Whataburger moved its headquarters there in 2009.
Population is another big factor to consider. Houston stands as the largest city in Texas, with over 2.4 million residents. San Antonio follows with close to 1.6 million residents. More Texas-sized appetites mean more opportunity for growth and more reason to keep opening those oddly-shaped orange and white buildings.
Aside from the obvious factors related to both closeness and size, Whataburger has become a staple part of that South Texas culture. It stands proudly as a regional favorite. And in spread-out, driving-heavy cities like Houston and San Antonio, its late-night hours and drive-thrus make it a convenient and always-reliable option. Taken altogether, it's easy to see why the chain has become so easily ingrained in everyday life throughout these cities — a Texas mainstay that's earned lifelong loyalties.