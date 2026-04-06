Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Bar 'On Earth' Was An Underground Neon Haven In NYC

Siberia originally opened in 1996 inside a subway station in midtown Manhattan. It was tiny and rowdy, but owner Tracy Westmoreland aimed to keep things communal with rules like no cursing. In 2001, the bar moved to 40th Street and Ninth Avenue. Six years later, Siberia had to close because of a fire, leaving a crowd of misfits missing their gathering place.

On Reddit, one user calls Siberia "the best bar in NYC hands down." It's little wonder this bar was one of Anthony Bourdain's most beloved spots in the U.S. The options may have been limited, but one of Bourdain's favorite drinks would have definitely been on offer: no-fuss beer.

In fall 2025, Westmoreland revived Siberia. It's back underground, at the Columbus Circle subway station. People are torn: It's exciting that the bar is back, and with the original owner at the helm, it's sure to retain a lot of the attitude that made it a favorite. But, it's now part of a trendy food hall and there are new rules that don't quite jibe with the former atmosphere — like no talking politics.

"Bourdain would have ~loved~ a dive bar in a food hall where you can't discuss current events," quipped a commenter on an Instagram post about the new location. "Now this place will be all over IG with a bunch of tourists wanting a pic to show they're cool," says another. "'Oh, the irony,' I can hear Bourdain now..."