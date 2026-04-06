Here's The Best Time To Make Steakhouse Reservations, According To A Restaurateur
Want to make a steakhouse reservation this week, but unsure when's the best time to do so? Should you go ahead and reserve that available 9 p.m. slot? Benjamin Prelvukaj, founder and CEO of the Benjamin Restaurant Group in New York, would recommend you not.
Instead, he suggests you book on the earlier side of the evening. As he explains in Mashed's "The Best Time To Eat At A Steakhouse, According To Chefs," "Getting the best experience at a steakhouse is the same as other fine-dining restaurants. We recommend coming in before 7 p.m. so you're in for the first seating and can stay as long as you'd like..." In other words, snagging a reservation before 7 p.m. helps set the tone for your entire meal.
Firstly, the kitchen and staff won't appear as stretched as dinner service has just started. Since they won't seem as stressed, you won't feel hurried or rushed as you're ordering and then enjoying your entrée and appetizers. Then, go ahead and take your time to study the dessert menu. Enjoy the dessert at your leisure and an after-meal drink, like a dessert wine or latte.
When you can, dine early at steakhouses for plenty of perks
Chef Carlos Barroz of Argentinian steakhouse Palermo in NYC agrees with Prelvukaj. He tells Mashed, "A lot of restaurants offer early deals or happy hour specials." With Prelvukaj and Barroz's recommendations, Mashed deduces that the best time to book your steakhouse reservation may be closer to 5:30 p.m., so you can also take advantage of deals and specials.
When we book last minute reservations at steakhouses and fancy restaurants, we often notice that the 5 to 5:30 p.m. time slots are usually available. As these are not prime-time dining slots, they are often easier to secure, even on short notice. So if you're choosing between a 5:30 p.m. and a 9 p.m. reservation, definitely go for the earlier one.
If all this talk about steakhouses has got you craving to book a reservation, be sure to check out our guide on the absolute best steakhouse in every state in America. If you're a fancy steak lover, we have also uncovered the absolute best chain steakhouse filet mignons. Finally, you may also want to brush up on some fine dining etiquette rules, if you're going to a swanky steakhouse.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Mashed.