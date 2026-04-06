Here's The Best Time To Make Steakhouse Reservations, According To A Restaurateur

Want to make a steakhouse reservation this week, but unsure when's the best time to do so? Should you go ahead and reserve that available 9 p.m. slot? Benjamin Prelvukaj, founder and CEO of the Benjamin Restaurant Group in New York, would recommend you not.

Instead, he suggests you book on the earlier side of the evening. As he explains in Mashed's "The Best Time To Eat At A Steakhouse, According To Chefs," "Getting the best experience at a steakhouse is the same as other fine-dining restaurants. We recommend coming in before 7 p.m. so you're in for the first seating and can stay as long as you'd like..." In other words, snagging a reservation before 7 p.m. helps set the tone for your entire meal.

Firstly, the kitchen and staff won't appear as stretched as dinner service has just started. Since they won't seem as stressed, you won't feel hurried or rushed as you're ordering and then enjoying your entrée and appetizers. Then, go ahead and take your time to study the dessert menu. Enjoy the dessert at your leisure and an after-meal drink, like a dessert wine or latte.