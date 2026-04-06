This Egyptian Spice Makes Hard-Boiled Eggs 10X More Flavorful

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In the kitchen, when both the flavor and texture departments need a helping hand, dukkah is there. This traditional Egyptian all-purpose seasoning blend is about both its dimensional flavor and the textural crunch it brings to dishes – which is why it's typically used as a topping or a crust. Today, we're shining the spotlight on one ultra-easy (and impactful) dish that belongs on your radar: dukkah-crusted eggs.

If you've never worked with it before, dukkah is made from a mixture of toasted nuts, seeds, and spices, all coarsely ground. In fact, the word dukkah itself is Arabic for "to pound," a nod to the mortar and pestle used to break it up. While exact preparations can vary, some combination of pine nuts, pistachios, hazelnuts, coriander, cumin, sesame seeds, sea salt, black pepper, paprika, and oregano is common. Nutty, fragrant, earthy, and ultra-versatile, dukkah can be used to upgrade myriad dishes. But the seasoning blend is commonly paired with eggs, which provide an umami-tinged, if relatively blank canvas, primed to complement this character-filled accouterment.

To elevate your hard-boiled eggs with an aromatic, crunchy dukkah crust, simply boil and peel the eggs as you normally might. Then, roll the bare surface of the egg in a shallow dish or plate of dukkah. That's it. The coarse seasoning blend forms a crispy crust around the egg for both bold flavor and a pleasant textural element.