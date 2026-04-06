This Egyptian Spice Makes Hard-Boiled Eggs 10X More Flavorful
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In the kitchen, when both the flavor and texture departments need a helping hand, dukkah is there. This traditional Egyptian all-purpose seasoning blend is about both its dimensional flavor and the textural crunch it brings to dishes – which is why it's typically used as a topping or a crust. Today, we're shining the spotlight on one ultra-easy (and impactful) dish that belongs on your radar: dukkah-crusted eggs.
If you've never worked with it before, dukkah is made from a mixture of toasted nuts, seeds, and spices, all coarsely ground. In fact, the word dukkah itself is Arabic for "to pound," a nod to the mortar and pestle used to break it up. While exact preparations can vary, some combination of pine nuts, pistachios, hazelnuts, coriander, cumin, sesame seeds, sea salt, black pepper, paprika, and oregano is common. Nutty, fragrant, earthy, and ultra-versatile, dukkah can be used to upgrade myriad dishes. But the seasoning blend is commonly paired with eggs, which provide an umami-tinged, if relatively blank canvas, primed to complement this character-filled accouterment.
To elevate your hard-boiled eggs with an aromatic, crunchy dukkah crust, simply boil and peel the eggs as you normally might. Then, roll the bare surface of the egg in a shallow dish or plate of dukkah. That's it. The coarse seasoning blend forms a crispy crust around the egg for both bold flavor and a pleasant textural element.
Upgrade eggs with a quick and crunchy dukkah crust
If you're feeling ambitious, this spice blend can be made at home by toasting and grinding the combination of nuts and herbs mentioned above. A mortar and pestle is traditional, but a food processor works, as well. Or, dukkah can also be found from a variety of online retailers. This small-batch offering by Villa Jerada, for instance, currently runs for $10.99 per 1.76-ounce jar.
If you prefer a jammier yolk, soft-boil the eggs instead of hard-boiling. Or, in a pinch, you could sprinkle a pinch of dukkah over a few fried eggs as they cook in the pan. Pro tip: For extra nuttiness, gently toast the dukkah in a pat of butter in a skillet for several minutes, then crack those eggs directly on top of the toasted spices. Serve with sourdough bread, orange marmalade, and a side of stewed tomatoes to complete the meal. Or, dukkah fried eggs also make a scrumptious addition to a breakfast sandwich or BLT.
Beyond hard-boiled or fried, dukkah can make a flavorful addition to classic Turkish eggs (aka cilbir). This savory dish of poached egg in creamy yogurt and chili oil is a prime candidate for a sprinkle of warming, nutty seasoning. For a heartier egg dish, you could even add a few shakes of crunchy dukkah to this fire-roasted shakshuka recipe.