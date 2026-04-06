The Jarred Copycat For Anyone Who Craves Olive Garden's Chicken Gnocchi Soup At Home

It's the pits when you're craving a specific dish from a favorite restaurant, but dining out isn't in the budget. Thankfully, copycat products can help satisfy even the fiercest cravings — and, if you're craving Olive Garden's classic chicken gnocchi soup, then you (and your budget) are in luck. Introducing: Rao's Made for Home Chicken and Gnocchi Soup.

A Reddit thread asks fellow soup-afficanados to help "find a canned soup close to Olive Garden's chicken gnocchi [...] I can't afford to spend upwards of $19 weekly on the soup, but I'm obsessed with it." The post's top comment suggests Rao's jarred equivalent, which many foodies compare favorably to Olive Garden's chicken gnocchi soup. According to fans, the two soups feature strikingly similar ingredients, flavor profiles, and textures. Others chime in, "I'm ride or die for homemade soup but Rao's soups are probably some of the best shelf stable soups I've had!"

Like Olive Garden's chicken gnocchi soup, Rao's soup delivers creamy, herb-seasoned broth with carrots, celery, and onions, bobbing with chunks of chicken and gnocchi. Rao's heat-and-serve soup is also made from chicken raised without antibiotics and without any artificial colors or flavors. In fact, we can actually pronounce every single ingredient listed on the label. Amazon customers rave, "This soup is a wonderful find. I find it great quality, the broth is not greasy, but nicely seasoned." Target reviewers agree: "This Rao's soup is delicious. It is full of flavor. It isn't very salty. It tastes fresh and natural."