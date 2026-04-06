Next Time You Cook Fish, Add One Tablespoon Of This Spicy Paste Right Into The Skillet

Fish is incredibly versatile as an ingredient. As long as you're willing to step out of your comfort zone, you can never run out of new ways to add spice to fish dishes, and maybe even branch beyond cuisines and introduce new ingredients to your repertoire. That's what recipe developer Michelle McGlinn did with Tasting Table's sweet and spicy skillet tilapia with coconut and gochujang recipe, and the result is nothing short of spectacular.

More than just pure heat, gochujang is spiciness done right. This Korean chili paste's got a distinctive umami funk that you only get from fermented condiments, or in this case, a fermented blend of soybeans, sticky rice, chili powder, malt, and salt. Within that depth, sweet and savory nuances intertwine, occasionally popping up between each tongue-tingling bite. Seeping into the tender flakes of tilapia, or any white fish, it envelops the dish with that unique complexity. The fish's own fresh sweetness still lingers underneath; the two contrasting flavor tones make for one well-rounded taste profile.

You might be wondering where exactly this condiment fits into a fish dish. For McGlinn, it comes in at nearly the end. It starts like usual, with a quick sear of the seasoned fish. Then, remove the fish and caramelize a tablespoon of gochujang, followed by a splash of coconut milk and other condiments. A quick stir and a five-minute simmer bring everything together. When you've got a luscious sauce bubbling in the pan, add the fish back in. What ends up on your dinner plate just a few minutes later is perfectly cooked fish filets, smothered in a spicy, sweet, and creamy sauce.