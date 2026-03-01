When You Make Burgers, Add One Tablespoon Of This To The Meat — It's Perfectly Sweet And Spicy

Ever grill up some homemade burgers and feel like the patties are missing something that you can't quite put your finger on? Perhaps they're a little dry or lacking flavor and excitement. If this is the case, then be sure to add a tablespoonful of a perfectly sweet and spicy ingredient to the ground beef before you make hamburgers next time. It's one of the 12 mix-ins to seriously spice up your burger — and it's none other than gochujang.

Gochujang is a staple condiment in Korean cuisine that you can easily find in Asian supermarkets and Trader Joe's for under $2. It usually comes in a plastic red tub. Made with fermented Korean chilis and other ingredients like glutinous rice, soybeans, and salt, just one tablespoon of this condiment will add sweetness, heat, and umami to your burger patties. In addition to adding flavor and layers to the beef, gochujang will also add moisture to the patty as it cooks on the grill.

So, how and when should you incorporate gochujang when making burger patties? Think of it as both a seasoning and a binder. Add it to the raw ground beef when you would add your egg or sauces and seasoning,s and mix it thoroughly into the meat using a fork. For those new to using gochujang, start with about 1 tablespoon of the condiment per pound of ground beef. Then cook the patties as you normally would, with a grill or in a skillet on the stovetop.