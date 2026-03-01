When You Make Burgers, Add One Tablespoon Of This To The Meat — It's Perfectly Sweet And Spicy
Ever grill up some homemade burgers and feel like the patties are missing something that you can't quite put your finger on? Perhaps they're a little dry or lacking flavor and excitement. If this is the case, then be sure to add a tablespoonful of a perfectly sweet and spicy ingredient to the ground beef before you make hamburgers next time. It's one of the 12 mix-ins to seriously spice up your burger — and it's none other than gochujang.
Gochujang is a staple condiment in Korean cuisine that you can easily find in Asian supermarkets and Trader Joe's for under $2. It usually comes in a plastic red tub. Made with fermented Korean chilis and other ingredients like glutinous rice, soybeans, and salt, just one tablespoon of this condiment will add sweetness, heat, and umami to your burger patties. In addition to adding flavor and layers to the beef, gochujang will also add moisture to the patty as it cooks on the grill.
So, how and when should you incorporate gochujang when making burger patties? Think of it as both a seasoning and a binder. Add it to the raw ground beef when you would add your egg or sauces and seasoning,s and mix it thoroughly into the meat using a fork. For those new to using gochujang, start with about 1 tablespoon of the condiment per pound of ground beef. Then cook the patties as you normally would, with a grill or in a skillet on the stovetop.
Make it a Korean-inspired dinner night using gochujang and kimchi in your burgers
After cooking your gochujang-infused burgers, try adding even more flavor to them by slathering an easy honey and gochujang mayo over the bun. This spicy, Asian-inspired mayo will complement your burgers beautifully. Simply mix honey, gochujang, and mayonnaise together and adjust the ratios to your palate. This mayo will be perfect to dip homemade fries into as well. Then, instead of adding your standard lettuce to the burger, try using kimchi for a really Korean-inspired dinner. You can add kimchi straight from the container, or fry or char some before topping your burger.
After introducing this versatile condiment to your pantry and using it to add flavor to your beef patties, you'll see a world of possibilities in your kitchen. For example, you can incorporate the gochujang in your meatloaf, as Michelle McGlinn did in her sweet and spicy coconut-glazed meatloaf recipe, as well as your meatball recipes. You can even use it to elevate recipes like noodle salad and bibimbap with a gochujang vinaigrette.