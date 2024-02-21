Elevate Your Noodle Salad And Bibimbap With A Gochujang Vinaigrette

You may not want to actually experience "Squid Game," but if you love the flavors of gochujang, you'll be thanking Squid Game: The Trials for giving us all a great new way to use it. Gochujang is a spicy-sweet chili paste, and a staple Korean ingredient. It's made from red chile pepper flakes, sticky rice, soybeans, and salt that is slowly fermented, making it like a spicy miso paste with an incredible complexity of flavor.

So, what does this have to do with "Squid Game?" Well, Squid Game: The Trials is an immersive experience from Netflix that opened in Los Angeles in December, and chef/partner Katianna Hong of the acclaimed L.A. restaurant Yangban created the menu for it. One of the stars of the menu is a bibimbap dish with a gochujang vinaigrette that deserves to live on beyond the event.

Speaking with Tasting Table, Hong told us, "Bibimbap is traditionally mixed with gochujang paste. In this instance, we decided to use our gochujang vinaigrette which adds a little more dimension to the dish." For the bibimbap dosirak, the gochujang vinaigrette is made with brown rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, and garlic. Hong said, "Gochujang provides an amazing flavor profile but the consistency is very thick and sometimes difficult to evenly disperse throughout a dish." To compensate, they created the vinaigrette to meld the other traditional flavors of bibimbap in a sauce that's easy to mix into dishes.