The Versatile, Tangy Korean Condiment You Can Buy At Trader Joe's For Under $2

If you're just starting to dip your toes into the art of Korean food, your world is about to open up. From tangy staples like kimchi and banchan to layered bibimbap bowls and melt-in-your-mouth meats, there are so many delicious Korean specialities to explore. Luckily, these dishes are becoming increasingly easy to eat at home, with ingredients easy to spot on American grocery-store shelves. At Trader Joe's, for example, you'll find a great-value gochujang — the complex, versatile chili paste that can amp up even the simplest of dishes.

Gochujang is a fermented condiment traditionally made from Korean red chili powder, rice, soybeans, and yeotgireum (Korean barley malt powder). It's been around since the 1500s and features in stir fries, stews, Korean bibimbap bowls, and more. Gochujang is also a key ingredient in marinades and sauces, providing a brilliant red color and unique flavor profile.

The chili powder adds a gentle heat, but it also counteracts a sweetness from the fermentation process, creating a layered, intricate flavor, bursting with umami. The unique mix of savory, sweet, and spicy is addictive and even a spoon or two can transform a meal — and if you live near a Trader Joe's, you can nab it for just $1.99.