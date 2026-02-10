The Versatile, Tangy Korean Condiment You Can Buy At Trader Joe's For Under $2
If you're just starting to dip your toes into the art of Korean food, your world is about to open up. From tangy staples like kimchi and banchan to layered bibimbap bowls and melt-in-your-mouth meats, there are so many delicious Korean specialities to explore. Luckily, these dishes are becoming increasingly easy to eat at home, with ingredients easy to spot on American grocery-store shelves. At Trader Joe's, for example, you'll find a great-value gochujang — the complex, versatile chili paste that can amp up even the simplest of dishes.
Gochujang is a fermented condiment traditionally made from Korean red chili powder, rice, soybeans, and yeotgireum (Korean barley malt powder). It's been around since the 1500s and features in stir fries, stews, Korean bibimbap bowls, and more. Gochujang is also a key ingredient in marinades and sauces, providing a brilliant red color and unique flavor profile.
The chili powder adds a gentle heat, but it also counteracts a sweetness from the fermentation process, creating a layered, intricate flavor, bursting with umami. The unique mix of savory, sweet, and spicy is addictive and even a spoon or two can transform a meal — and if you live near a Trader Joe's, you can nab it for just $1.99.
How to use gochujang paste
Trader Joe's sells 7.05-ounce tubs of its name-brand gochujang in most of its stores, and the price is extremely affordable. The retailer reached out to a supplier in South Korea to create the paste, which is made with rice, tapioca syrup, water, sea salt, and a seasoning blend containing red pepper powder, garlic, and onion.
Gochujang can taste pretty different depending on the brand. The Trader Joe's version is mild and nicely balanced, with some customers comparing it favorably to pastes from high-end specialty stores. Add a dollop to a seafood stew, stir a spoon into a soba noodle soup, or use it in Korean BBQ beef (aka bulgogi). To make a delicious sauce for crispy baked chicken wings, just mix an equal amount of gochujang and honey and add a few tablespoons of soy sauce, brown sugar, and vinegar.
You can also whip up a gochujang vinaigrette to elevate noodle salads and bibimbap. On Reddit, people talk about using Trader Joe's gochujang paste on sticky ribs, buttered noodles, and fried rice. It makes a mean marinade for tofu or meat, as well — just mix it with other elements like soy sauce, garlic, and sesame oil. If all this has you salivating, it might be worth grabbing a tub the next time you visit a TJs. For under $2, you may as well.