Give Prime Rib A Pastrami-Inspired Crust For Bold Flavor

Preparing a prime rib roast can be quite the undertaking, especially if you're intending to serve it at a festive feast. Between choosing your preferred cooking method, flavors, and accompanying side dishes, there's a lot to keep in mind. When Tasting Table asked five chefs for the best seasonings for prime rib, Chef Ed Cotton, of Jack & Charlie's in New York, enthusiastically championed a dry rub made using classic pastrami seasonings.

Per Cotton, this mix of spices honors the legacy of how pastrami took over New York City and provides a complementary blend of flavors for a pleasing prime rib crust. Albeit composed of simple seasonings, the dry rub is effective in elevating a standard prime rib with familiar tastes and textures. The seasonings for Cotton's crust include such ingredients as mustard seeds, Spanish paprika, cloves, allspice, garlic powder, onion powder, brown sugar, whole coriander seeds, and dry English mustard.

Marrying sweet, savory, and umami notes together adds up to one bold and satisfying prime rib roast. If you want to try this method at home, start with a pastrami spice rub recipe, which calls for a bevy of pantry staple ingredients. With the ideal ingredients and a bit of time and patience, your prime rib will be the envy of your table.