Why Reddit Says You Should Skip Chipotle For Online Orders

Fans of Chipotle love the chain's fresh ingredients and burritos made right before their eyes. The food is tasty, there's a great variety, and even though guacamole costs extra, it's usually a good deal. But some customers have noticed a major problem with Chipotle's online ordering — many diners suggest skipping online ordering because the results are often inferior or incorrect.

Tasting Table already listed Chipotle among chains you should never order takeout from for this very reason. Portion sizes keep shrinking, and without customers there to monitor preparation, online orders often turn out even worse. In the last year, numerous Redditors have expressed frustration with Chipotle's underwhelming portion sizes and inaccurate orders.

One post on Reddit shows a bowl that was supposed to have double chicken and instead seems to have half chicken. Another Reddit user complained that their bowl was missing some items but included others they never even wanted. Another poster explained their online orders are never the same as those made in person. There's always too little salsa or guac, which is just one more reason to avoid ordering Chipotle guacamole altogether.

Posts detailing similar complaints date back years. One Reddit thread even created a graph showing how much get less food overall comes in an online order compared to an in-person one. The poster, who claimed to have worked at Chipotle, said their manager told employees to use fewer ingredients in online orders.