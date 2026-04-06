Why Store-Bought Kimchi Is Generally Still Safe To Eat After Its Best-By Date

Before the invention of refrigeration, people had to find a way to make fresh food last. Along with drying, curing, and smoking meat and vegetables, people also learned how to ferment foods. In Korea, this resulted in kimchi, a way of preserving cabbage to eat all through the long winters. This method has been used safely for thousands of years, and the advent of refrigeration and modern processing have only made things safer.

Fermented food as preservation might seem counterintuitive, as it involves encouraging bacteria to grow. However these are helpful bacteria, which raise the acidity of the food to a point where harmful bacteria — the ones responsible for spoilage — cannot thrive. When you purchase a jar of kimchi, the fermentation process has already created an environment that is microbiologically safe, and this fermentation continues even after the kimchi is opened and refrigerated.

The longer kimchi ferments, the more sour it gets. This isn't necessarily a sign it's gone bad, but some might find the flavor too strong. It can be mellowed by cooking and added to dishes like Korean tofu stew. It's also important to know that "best-by" food labels don't actually refer to when the food expires, but how long it remains at the best quality. With store-bought kimchi this is usually around 8 to 12 months, but it's generally still safe past this time. Still, there are signs to look out for.