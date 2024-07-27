Save Your Kimchi Brine For An Easy Way To Flavor Soups

You've just finished eating all the fermented cabbage pieces from your jar of kimchi, and now there's an inch of bright red brine left sitting in the bottom. If you've been dumping that proverbial liquid gold down the drain, consider this an intervention. That leftover liquid can add a dimensional, impressive sour taste to your go-to soup recipes — and, if you're into spicy kimchi, the brine can add a little heat to your milder soups, as well. This soup upgrade is a great way to get the most mileage out of your homemade kimchi, but it also totally works with store-bought kimchi, too.

To make it work, simply stir a splash of kimchi brine into the broth of your soup. That's it. How much brine you add is going to depend both on your unique taste preference and the soup recipe you're making. Some soups might benefit from a subtle splash of fermented flavor, while others could use a bolder kimchi kick. Start with a few tablespoons at a time, stir and taste after each addition, and take care not to overdo it. The kimchi brine should be an Oscar-worthy Supporting Actor for your soups, not an overpowering foil.

Also, as you brainstorm soups to add this punchy, complex ingredient to, be sure to steer clear of anything that includes dairy. This highly-acidic, fermented brine will quickly curdle dairy, and works better in vegetable-forward, brothy recipes.