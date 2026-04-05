I Love Dining Solo At Restaurants — Here Are The Biggest Perks

In 2026, dining solo at restaurants is becoming more popular — and, honestly, I love that. As a cookbook author, food writer, and activist, I often travel alone and find myself dining solo. During a recent book tour in Kansas City, Kansas, I wandered into Banksia Bistro and asked the server for recommendations, and he took his time to give me them, regularly checked if I needed more water, and I never felt rushed.

Not having to converse with another diner, I took my time to enjoy my meal bite by bite. With the soup, I slowly slurped it. I also observed my surroundings, and found myself appreciating the decor in the restaurant. I ate at my own pace, not having to slow down to match another person's. (My husband is a slow eater so I often find myself sitting idly at a restaurant, waiting for him to finish.)

I've also noticed that I often get the best seats in the house, often right by the window, tucked into a cozy corner, or seated at the bar where you get a front-row view of the kitchen in motion. Additionally, solo diners usually don't have to wait for seating. For example, I had brunch two mornings in a row at HomeGrown, where groups waited at least 20 minutes. I sat right at the counter.