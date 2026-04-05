I Love Dining Solo At Restaurants — Here Are The Biggest Perks
In 2026, dining solo at restaurants is becoming more popular — and, honestly, I love that. As a cookbook author, food writer, and activist, I often travel alone and find myself dining solo. During a recent book tour in Kansas City, Kansas, I wandered into Banksia Bistro and asked the server for recommendations, and he took his time to give me them, regularly checked if I needed more water, and I never felt rushed.
Not having to converse with another diner, I took my time to enjoy my meal bite by bite. With the soup, I slowly slurped it. I also observed my surroundings, and found myself appreciating the decor in the restaurant. I ate at my own pace, not having to slow down to match another person's. (My husband is a slow eater so I often find myself sitting idly at a restaurant, waiting for him to finish.)
I've also noticed that I often get the best seats in the house, often right by the window, tucked into a cozy corner, or seated at the bar where you get a front-row view of the kitchen in motion. Additionally, solo diners usually don't have to wait for seating. For example, I had brunch two mornings in a row at HomeGrown, where groups waited at least 20 minutes. I sat right at the counter.
Dining solo perks are mainly intangible, but some solo diners get tangible perks as well
As a solo diner, I also get to foster independence and pick the place I'd like to try and dine at in a new city. I get to explore new food and dishes to my heart's content. I have a very adventurous palate and am open to trying new things all the time. Now while I have never received tangible benefits, such as a free appetizer or treat as a solo dinner, others have. According to users on Reddit, certain restaurants flag solo diners as VIPs. One commenter stated, "Went to [Balthazar] the other day and they give all solo diners a free glass of champagne."
If you're ready to do more eating out alone, be sure to check out Tasting Table's guide on solo dining etiquette everyone should know. My personal tip is to be open-minded and know that no one is judging you. Be open to chatting with other diners and your server. Don't even take out your phone or a book, and really soak in the experience. After all, eating alone has become one of the coolest dining trends, so go out, explore, and don't feel awkward about it. Order boldly, eat slowly, and enjoy the best company of all: yourself!