Why Solo Dining May Be Even More Popular In 2026

Dining out is predominantly viewed as a social experience. The table sizes and the menu specials tend to reflect that, as they're largely geared toward groups and duos. Sit at the table alone, and a server might just ask whether you're still waiting for somebody. But curiously, eating alone has become one of the coolest dining trends that is steadily on the rise, and it might become even more popular in 2026.

According to a survey by Touch Bistro conducted in 2025, 29% of people in the U.S. dine alone at least once or more a week. Of that figure, 7% dine alone every day, 12% a few times per week, and 10% just once. Additionally, 8% of people dine alone at least once a month. These numbers show that solo dining is not a rare occurrence anymore, especially among younger generations. Per the survey, almost half of Gen Z and Millennials do so on a weekly basis, if not more frequently.

Clearly, solo dining is one of the food trends you can expect to see more of in 2026, but why is that? People's view of "alone time" seems to have changed — where it used to represent something lonely, it now presents an opportunity for peace amid a busy schedule. This is especially the case in metropolitan areas, where work dictates the pace of life and reflective moments with your own thoughts can be scarce.