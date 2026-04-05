These Are The Worst Grocery Store Deli Chicken Tenders

When the thought of cooking dinner for your family after a round of shopping is just too much, grabbing food from the grocery store deli counter isn't a half-bad idea. Chicken tenders are a reliable crowd-pleaser in particular, as it's hard for anyone to screw them up, but believe us: It is possible. In our ranked taste test of grocery store deli chicken tenders, we put Fresh Thyme Market's version in last place, meaning it should never find a place in your cart.

Fresh Thyme Market is a smaller natural- and organic-oriented grocery chain with locations across the Midwestern U.S.. With its emphasis on fresh, local foods, you might assume its chicken tenders are higher-quality, but our taste tester thought they fell spectacularly flat. The fried coating — which should be crunchy, flavorful, and the highlight of any tender — is pale and flabby with zero crispness. And while no one likes a chicken tender that is 90% breading, Fresh Thyme Market's crust was way too thin. Unfortunately, the chicken beneath wasn't much better, with an off-putting mushy texture.

The ingredients in Fresh Thyme Market's tenders explain the odd taste. Despite what you might expect of a Whole Foods-esque grocery chain, its tenders are made with rib meat, soy protein concentrate, and starches, rather than just good old chicken breast. For your crispy chicken fix, you're better off buying one of the top frozen chicken tender brands or ordering the best fast food chicken tenders, even if they make no claims about natural ingredients.