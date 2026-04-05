The Meaty Reason Your Lasagna Isn't Tasting As Good As It Should

Making a lasagna from scratch is no small feat, especially when you consider all of the time-consuming elements involved in the pasta dish, as well as the myriad recipe options to choose from. There are many mistakes people make with lasagna, like overcooking the sheets of pasta or forgetting to let the dish rest after taking it out of the oven. But one of the biggest variables when it comes to perfecting lasagna is selecting the best type of meat to complement the other ingredients. We spoke with Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant and host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen, about a meat-related mistake that might be affecting your lasagna.

Chef Mirabile says, "Using the wrong protein can really affect the flavor of the dish, especially when mixing it with ricotta cheese or mozzarella. Some meats just don't go together with cheese." He also warns about using the right flavorings with the meat you use, saying, "The wrong herbs and spices with another meat will not work the same as it would if you're using pork or ground beef." While you could take a page out of Emeril Lagasse's playbook and make a lasagna with a staggering six types of meat, it's best to play it safe and start with classic beef and pork before you start experimenting.