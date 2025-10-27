The Bold Meats Emeril Lagasse Uses In His Extraordinary Lasagna

While it might not be one of Emeril Lagasse's favorite foods, the famed chef sure knows how to make a substantial lasagna. In Youtube video shared by Lagasse, the chef shows his audience how to make his "manly meat lasagna." After various rounds of cheers and applause, he tells the boisterous crowd, "You deserve it!" Although most lasagna recipes contain a single meat — or maybe a mixture of two proteins like ground beef and ground pork — chef Lagasse uses a whopping six different types of boldy flavored meats in his hefty lasagna.

Lagasse's not-suitable-for-vegetarians lasagna includes two different sauces (a ragù and a bolognese), which are both meat-based, of course. The first sauce, a ragù, uses a combination of hot and sweet sausages for savory complexity. Crushed tomatoes are then added and cooked down into the zesty sauce.

The second begins with pancetta. Once it has browned, Lagasse adds softball-sized mounds of ground pork, ground beef, and ground veal to the pot. After everything has been sauteed and seasoned, he adds aromatics, spices, and a bit of wine, which helps deglaze the pan. Lagasse says this bolognese sauce takes about an hour to make, so patience is necessary. After the bolognese has simmered and come together, Lagasse adds his secret weapon, yet another meat: chopped chicken livers, which give lasagna an extra boost of rich flavor.