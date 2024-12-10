Give Lasagna A Richer Flavor With A Little Help From One Affordable Meat

If you survey a group of people about how they like their lasagna, you'll probably get different answers all around. With so many ways to stack meats, sauces, and cheeses between noodles and top it all with cheese, the flavor combos are multiple. But if you're looking for a way to deepen the meaty flavor of your favorite lasagna, pick up a package of chicken livers on your next grocery trip.

Yes, that's right, chicken livers — each a roughly 2-ounce piece of meat about a couple of inches across that used to be a side option on the original Kentucky Fried Chicken menu. These livers do have a distinct flavor that can be an acquired taste, described on one hand as sweet and bitter on the other. But before you write them off, know that they're also packed with nutritional value, including lots of protein and vitamins and minerals like B12 and iron. And, once you've chopped them in with your ground beef and maybe some pork, the taste simply acts as a flavor enhancement rather than a stand-out note on its own.

Chicken livers are also very affordable. A pack of just over a pound of chicken livers will likely cost you less than 5 dollars at your local grocery store — possibly cheaper than bulk sausage, ground beef, or other meats you use in your lasagna.

