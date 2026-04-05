How To Remove Stubborn Grease From Your Broiler Pans Once And For All

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On a list of kitchen tasks to procrastinate over, cleaning the boiler would have to be near the top. While you might keep it clean of food residue, removing baked-on grease can often feel too hard and not particularly urgent. It's not necessarily going to be a quick task, but being mindful before cooking on a broiler pan and after by tackling it as part of your next deep clean, will make it easier to maintain going forward.

Cleaning those stubborn stains from a broiler pan is best done in stages, removing the grease in layers rather than an all-out assault that could damage the surface. Your first port of call should be a soak in the sink with hot water and dish soap. This will help loosen grease and solid bits of food. Resist the temptation to start scrubbing straight away — leave it for 15 to 30 minutes before removing what you can with a non-abrasive sponge or a soft-bristle brush.

If it's been a while between cleans, you'll likely still have some grease stains on the pan. This is when you can turn to the classic combination of baking soda and vinegar, which also works for restoring dirty sheet pans. Sprinkle baking soda liberally over the surface stains, then spray with vinegar. Leave the mixture to sit for 15 to 20 minutes before scrubbing with a soft sponge.