How To Remove Stubborn Grease From Your Broiler Pans Once And For All
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On a list of kitchen tasks to procrastinate over, cleaning the boiler would have to be near the top. While you might keep it clean of food residue, removing baked-on grease can often feel too hard and not particularly urgent. It's not necessarily going to be a quick task, but being mindful before cooking on a broiler pan and after by tackling it as part of your next deep clean, will make it easier to maintain going forward.
Cleaning those stubborn stains from a broiler pan is best done in stages, removing the grease in layers rather than an all-out assault that could damage the surface. Your first port of call should be a soak in the sink with hot water and dish soap. This will help loosen grease and solid bits of food. Resist the temptation to start scrubbing straight away — leave it for 15 to 30 minutes before removing what you can with a non-abrasive sponge or a soft-bristle brush.
If it's been a while between cleans, you'll likely still have some grease stains on the pan. This is when you can turn to the classic combination of baking soda and vinegar, which also works for restoring dirty sheet pans. Sprinkle baking soda liberally over the surface stains, then spray with vinegar. Leave the mixture to sit for 15 to 20 minutes before scrubbing with a soft sponge.
More tips for cleaning and maintaining your broiler pan
For the most stubborn stains, some suggest using a non-abrasive cleaner like Bar Keepers Friend. But while it can be effective for cutting through grease and baked-on food, be aware that it's not suitable for cast iron or non-stick surfaces.
Others have suggested filling the pan with water and dish soap and heating it on the stovetop, where the steam will help loosen grease. Just be aware that not all broiler pans are not designed for this level of direct heat, and yours may warp in the process.
Preventing build-up is much easier than cleaning, which is why one of our top tips for broiling is to line the drip tray with foil, which can then be discarded after cooking. If you want to add foil to the top tray as well, make sure you cut holes to match those in the tray to avoid blocking airflow.
Regular cleaning will also prevent grease from baking on, which we all know but don't always get around to. Here it pays to check the manufacturer's instructions. Some broiler pans are dishwasher safe, making for much simpler maintenance.