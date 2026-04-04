Why Wendy's Answer To Subway's Fresh Subs Couldn't Compete

Subway was on top of the world in the 2000s, and no company at the time proved that more than Wendy's. Already growing rapidly in the 90s, Subway absolutely took off later in the decade and in the 2000s, when its Jared Fogle-driven "Eat Fresh" campaign started touting it as a healthier fast food option for Americans looking to lose weight. From 5,000 stores in 1990, it exploded to 35,000 by the start of the 2010s, becoming the largest fast food chain in the world at the time. And smack dab in the middle of that run, Wendy's tried to take Subway on with its line of Frescata deli sandwiches. At least for a little bit. However, such a departure from Wendy's core business didn't mesh well with operations, and Frescata sandwiches quickly joined the long list of discontinued fast food items.

Yes, if you are under the age of 30, or just not a Wendy's fan, you probably don't even remember it, but for a brief time in 2006 and 2007, Wendy's sold fresh deli sandwiches alongside its burgers. The Frescata line was announced with much fanfare, and touted as an entire new section of the menu. The sandwiches were sold on "freshly baked," "artisan," ciabatta bread, and came in four different combos. There was turkey and pesto (pesto at Wendy's!), turkey and Swiss, ham and Swiss, and club sandwich. Italian and chicken salad options were even added later. Launched in 2006, Wendy's called them a "picnic in every bite," and they actually sold well at first, even being credited with reviving the chain's sales for a time. But barely a year-and-change later, they were gone.