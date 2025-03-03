The World's Largest Fast Food Chain Doesn't Have Any US Locations

McDonald's who? Starbucks where? As of September 2024, the bubble tea and ice cream chain, Mixue (pronounced "me-shway"), has more than 45,000 stores — making it the world's biggest fast food chain by store count, without a single location in the U.S. Surpassing both Starbucks and McDonalds, which account for about 40,000 and 41,000 store locations worldwide, respectively, Mixue was founded by two brothers in China's Henan province in 1997 and has since expanded its footprint around the Chinese mainland and across Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

When Mixue first debuted on Hong Kong's stock market this morning, its 17.1 million shares amounted to 3.45 billion Hong Kong dollars — the equivalent of $444 million. That's all off of selling $1 ice cream and $2 drinks, which customers in Singapore told Business Insider is Mixue's main draw. The cheapest item on its menu is a vanilla cone, affectionately called the Signature King Cone in honor of the chain's crowned snowman mascot, for 1.50 Singapore dollars or $1.10.

But customers can also enjoy other flavors of ice cream sundaes and milkshakes for less, too. Most of Mixue's boba tea drink flavors are priced between 2.50 and 3.50 Singapore dollars, but the most expensive is the cheese strawberry drink, which costs 4 Singapore dollars, or about $3. The drink comes with a creamy cheese foam and free edible tapioca pearls. Its friendly prices, along with a combination of branding through catchy tunes and viral TikTok videos, has made Mixue the go-to bubble tea brand in Asia.