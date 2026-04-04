George Harrison Couldn't Get Enough Of This Indian-Inspired Lentil Soup
As a lifelong fan of The Fab Four, I was overjoyed to discover the all-time favorite foods of The Beatles, and wasn't surprised that one of George Harrison's faves was an Indian-inspired soup of his own creation. In 1980, Harrison contributed his recipe for Dark Horse Lentil Soup to a cookbook, "Mary Frampton And Friends Rock And Roll Recipes" (via Tumblr) in which the author, Mary Frampton, compiled recipes from her famous friends.
The recipe, which showcases his love for classic Indian cuisine and the vegetarian diet, calls for 1 red chili, 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, 2 large onions, 2 chopped cloves of garlic, 1 cup lentils, 2 large tomatoes, 2 chopped green peppers, a bay leaf, and salt and pepper to taste.
To make it, wash the lentils in plenty of water, put them in a deep pan and cover with water. In a separate pan, heat the oil and fry the chili and cumin seeds. This is a traditional Indian cooking technique called tarka, which means tempering spices and aromatics in oil to extract their flavors. In Indian cooking, red chili refers to a long, slender, slightly spicy chile, but a red or green jalapeño or serrano is an acceptable substitute.
Fry the onions and garlic in the seasoned oil until they brown, then add them and the rest of the ingredients to the lentils. Bring to a boil and simmer over low heat until the lentils are tender. You can use one or more kinds of lentils, and add potatoes, carrots, and small boiling onions to make the dish heartier. According to the book, Dark Horse Lentil Soup tastes even better the next day.
The cultural influences behind George Harrison's Indian-inspired soup
George Harrison named his lentil soup after his 1974 song, album, and record label of the same name. The cover art for Dark Horse is clearly influenced by his enduring fascination with all things relating to the Indian sub-continent. Most fans know that, in 1967, The Beatles traveled to India to learn transcendental meditation from the controversial Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, who became their spiritual advisor.
Harrison, who already had interest in Indian culture, became immersed in the spiritual journey, which deeply influenced his music (see songs like "Within You Without You" and "The Inner Light") and lifestyle, until his untimely death in 2001. However, these were far from the only Indian influences in his life.
Like the majority of Britons, Harrison was likely exposed to essential Indian spices and cuisine from an early age, especially growing up in Liverpool, one of the most important ports on the island. Indian cuisine began permeating the U.K. during Colonial times, when officers stationed in India enjoyed the local curries, and the spices began arriving by boat to British ports.
Today, thanks to waves of South Asian immigrants arriving over the years, nearly 23 million U.K. residents eat curry on a daily basis. Chicken tikka masala, allegedly invented by a Pakistan-born Glasgow restaurant owner in the 1970s, is often mentioned as the national dish of Britain. And it is likely that even school-aged children can tell you the difference between chicken tandoori and chicken tikka. Harrison certainly could have, although later in life he would much prefer his humble Dark Horse lentils and similar vegetarian delights.