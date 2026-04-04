George Harrison Couldn't Get Enough Of This Indian-Inspired Lentil Soup

As a lifelong fan of The Fab Four, I was overjoyed to discover the all-time favorite foods of The Beatles, and wasn't surprised that one of George Harrison's faves was an Indian-inspired soup of his own creation. In 1980, Harrison contributed his recipe for Dark Horse Lentil Soup to a cookbook, "Mary Frampton And Friends Rock And Roll Recipes" (via Tumblr) in which the author, Mary Frampton, compiled recipes from her famous friends.

The recipe, which showcases his love for classic Indian cuisine and the vegetarian diet, calls for 1 red chili, 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, 2 large onions, 2 chopped cloves of garlic, 1 cup lentils, 2 large tomatoes, 2 chopped green peppers, a bay leaf, and salt and pepper to taste.

To make it, wash the lentils in plenty of water, put them in a deep pan and cover with water. In a separate pan, heat the oil and fry the chili and cumin seeds. This is a traditional Indian cooking technique called tarka, which means tempering spices and aromatics in oil to extract their flavors. In Indian cooking, red chili refers to a long, slender, slightly spicy chile, but a red or green jalapeño or serrano is an acceptable substitute.

Fry the onions and garlic in the seasoned oil until they brown, then add them and the rest of the ingredients to the lentils. Bring to a boil and simmer over low heat until the lentils are tender. You can use one or more kinds of lentils, and add potatoes, carrots, and small boiling onions to make the dish heartier. According to the book, Dark Horse Lentil Soup tastes even better the next day.