Chicken Tikka Vs Tandoori: What's The Difference?

Two of the most iconic dishes found at Indian restaurants are chicken tikka and chicken tandoori, present in just about every menu alongside traditional fare like samosas and curries. Although they are similar enough that some people think they are one and the same, there are some significant differences between them. One of the main reasons for the confusion is that both dishes are cooked in a tandoor, a unique clay oven which has been used for centuries, dating as far back as 5,000 years. They are seasoned with a similar blend of spices, boast an attractive dark red color, and use yogurt as a key ingredient in the marinade, but that is where the similarities between them end.

There are some very obvious differences between the two chicken dishes including preparation, presentation, cooking time, and when and how they are served. More subtle differences include their history, origin, and list of spices used in each. Here we share details on these differences so you can expertly distinguish between the two on your next visit to your favorite curry house.