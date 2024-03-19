11 Best Substitutes For Fenugreek

Fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum) is an herb found in a variety of recipes, including Indian curry and Ethiopian berbere spice rub, as well as teas, spice blends, sprouted salads, and more. The plant stands around 2 to 3 feet tall with dainty white flowers, trios of green leaves, and tiny golden seeds. The leaves and seeds are edible, but the flavor varies depending on whether they're consumed fresh, dried, lightly fried, or crushed. Raw fenugreek, for example, imparts nutty, bitter, and slightly sweet notes. Dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) are the most bitter form, so they're often used for soups and curries. The seeds can also be soaked to reduce bitterness or toasted to add sweetness and flavor.

You may know what fenugreek is and how to use it, but what happens when you run out of it? Although its multidimensional taste and aroma make it difficult to find a substitute, there are ways to use other herbs and spices that offer a similar complexity and flavor boost to your meal. These simple swaps can also be beneficial for folks who can't eat fenugreek, as it has been suggested that the herb can lower blood sugar, so it may be unsuitable for people with diabetes, pregnant and breastfeeding individuals, or those taking heart medications.