Chick-Fil-A Vs Popeyes: Which Chicken Chain Has The Best Fries?

Confession: I love french fries. Shoestring or steak, waffle or curly, I'm enjoying every crispy, salty bite. You might say that fries are my love language. However, when the immediate craving for this indulgent treat strikes, waiting around for a fancy serving of restaurant fries just won't do. My eyes are on the fast food fries. Burger chains tend to get all the attention, but I think that's because people aren't paying attention to the chicken chains whose fry offerings are just as impressive. And when it comes to fast food chicken, two of the best options are Chick-fil-A and Popeyes. Luckily, both have excellent options.

There are several elements that lead to the creation of the perfect fast food french fry — seasoning, texture, shape, and cooking method are all crucial — so let's break each one down. It's not just science — it's fry-ence.

Let's start with Chick-fil-A's waffle fries. Each order of waffle cut fries are cooked in canola oil until they are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, then sprinkled with sea salt. A simple, classic preparation. Popeye's cajun fries, on the other hand, paint a different picture. Popeyes uses a double frying method, resulting in a fry that is extra crisp on the outside and pillowy soft on the inside. The hot fries are then tossed in a bold cajun seasoning that includes paprika, cayenne, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. But the question remains: Which fry is best?