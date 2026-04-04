The Trader Joe's Yogurt You Shouldn't Bother Adding To Your Cart

Trader Joe's has some pretty unique offerings, from snacks to spreads and dips. But they also provide all the essential staples, including dairy products. And many Trader Joe's brand dairy products are as good or better than their name brand counterparts. That said, Trader Joe's occasionally misses the mark. In our taste test of dairy products, we found that plain whole milk Greek yogurt is best left on the shelf.

While the plain whole milk Greek yogurt at Trader Joe's is thick, rich, and creamy, it lacks the tanginess characteristic of plain yogurt. It's that tanginess that makes plain yogurt so versatile and an ingredient you can take in both sweet and savory directions. There are plenty of plain whole milk Greek yogurts from both name and store brands that are much better and comparable in price. In fact, in a tasting test of Greek yogurt brands, one of our favorites came from Aldi; the chain offers a plain Greek yogurt that is half the price of Trader Joe's per pound. We aren't saying that the Trader Joe's yogurt is inedible, but it just doesn't measure up to other brands. If you'd rather not have to go to another grocery store just for Greek yogurt, you can always add a squeeze of lemon juice for that much-needed tartness.