The Trader Joe's Yogurt You Shouldn't Bother Adding To Your Cart
Trader Joe's has some pretty unique offerings, from snacks to spreads and dips. But they also provide all the essential staples, including dairy products. And many Trader Joe's brand dairy products are as good or better than their name brand counterparts. That said, Trader Joe's occasionally misses the mark. In our taste test of dairy products, we found that plain whole milk Greek yogurt is best left on the shelf.
While the plain whole milk Greek yogurt at Trader Joe's is thick, rich, and creamy, it lacks the tanginess characteristic of plain yogurt. It's that tanginess that makes plain yogurt so versatile and an ingredient you can take in both sweet and savory directions. There are plenty of plain whole milk Greek yogurts from both name and store brands that are much better and comparable in price. In fact, in a tasting test of Greek yogurt brands, one of our favorites came from Aldi; the chain offers a plain Greek yogurt that is half the price of Trader Joe's per pound. We aren't saying that the Trader Joe's yogurt is inedible, but it just doesn't measure up to other brands. If you'd rather not have to go to another grocery store just for Greek yogurt, you can always add a squeeze of lemon juice for that much-needed tartness.
More negative reviews for the Trader Joe's Greek Yogurt
Customers on Reddit weren't too scathing when reviewing the Greek yogurt from Trader Joe's. Many said it got the job done and were even complimentary of the thick consistency and rich flavor. However, others found fault with the nutrition content. "I don't like the TJ Greek yogurt," one Redditor said. "The full fat one has very little protein for how much [sic] calories you're eating." Another Redditor said Trader Joe's yogurt has six grams of protein per serving compared to a whopping 15 to 17 grams of protein per serving in Greek yogurt brands like Fage, Chobani and Stonyfield. Since Greek yogurt is touted as a crucial source of protein, health enthusiasts will certainly want to leave Trader Joe's plain Greek yogurt on the shelves.
If you're looking for better yogurt products from Trader Joe's, we have a ranking of 24 different yogurts. And many of our favorites were Greek yogurt products flavored with different fruits; Coconut cream and Apricot Mango Greek yogurt topped the list. However, these yogurts aren't as versatile as plain Greek yogurt which you can use to fortify fruit smoothies, thicken soups and sauces, and even as a sour cream substitute for your next baked potato.