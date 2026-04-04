Reverse Your Fridge Door To Maximize Space In A Cramped Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In small kitchens or ones with awkward layouts or designs, it can be hard to figure out the perfect place to install a refrigerator. Too tall for some spaces, too wide for others, you may end up only having one option — which might mean that every time you open your fridge door, you're blocking an entryway, cabinet, or other kitchen appliance. If opening your fridge door hinders kitchen flow, restricts walkways, or makes using the kitchen uncomfortable, you may be able to reverse it.

Many refrigerator models have reversible doors, meaning you can uninstall the hardware at the door hinge and reinstall the door on the other side. This will not only improve aesthetics and the flow of your kitchen layout, it will also make other tasks more convenient, such as loading groceries into the fridge or getting out ingredients to make a meal. You may also consider reversing the door if opening it causes a safety hazard. If the fridge door presses up against the stovetop when open, for instance, that could be a fire hazard or eventually lead to damage to one or both appliances.

A fridge door that impedes an entryway or walkway could also increase the risk of injury for young children, people with limited mobility or vision, or anyone who just isn't paying attention to where they are walking. One crucial refrigerator measuring step to take before you embark on this project, however, is to determine the swing radius or clearance of the door. The door should be able to open at least 90 degrees wide to allow you to pull out fridge drawers. You'll want to make sure there is actually enough space on the other side of the appliance for it to open easily.