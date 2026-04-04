For The Ultimate Steak Crust, Skip The Marinade
A crispy crust and a juicy interior are what we look for when cooking steak. The crust helps seal in the moisture of the cut, resulting in a tantalizing slice and a bite that tastes as good as it looks. However, one critical mistake that may cause your steak dreams to turn to dust is marinating that steak instead of utilizing a dry rub. When we spoke to Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, and he told us that marinades (and the moisture that they bring to the equation) are the "enemy of a good sear."
"Marinades add liquid to the surface, which can prevent that crust from forming," he says. "A dry rub, on the other hand, lets the heat work directly on the meat, creating that rich, flavorful bark." There are some meats that can benefit from a marinade, though these tend to be rather bland proteins (think chicken) that require a liquid seasoning that can penetrate beyond the surface. Steak, however, can hold its own, and a good rub elevates its natural umami, savory flavor. "As the spices hit the heat, they toast and help build that crust," he explains, "while still letting the natural flavor of the beef and the smokiness of the wood shine through."
What to include in your dry rub
The great news is that a great dry rub doesn't have to be complicated. You can make your own with just three ingredients — smoked paprika, garlic salt, and brown sugar — and it will give you the perfect steak crust while letting the natural flavor of the beef shine, while also providing the perfect combination of sweet and salty. The sugar will help brown the outside of your steak and offer a balanced contrast to the salt. You can also whip up a bourbon dry rub and elevate its flavor with ingredients like ground mustard, maple sugar, and mushroom powder, or make a steak-specific rub like this first-class steak seasoning. Just make sure not to get too complicated, as a good steak should still be heard underneath that succulent crust.
If you don't consider yourself an expert at seasoning, you may want to take a trip to the grocery store and stroll through the spice aisle. For example, Costco customers swear by the McCormick Grill Mates Montreal Steak Seasoning which has been ranked one of the best store-bought steak seasonings many times over.