For The Ultimate Steak Crust, Skip The Marinade

A crispy crust and a juicy interior are what we look for when cooking steak. The crust helps seal in the moisture of the cut, resulting in a tantalizing slice and a bite that tastes as good as it looks. However, one critical mistake that may cause your steak dreams to turn to dust is marinating that steak instead of utilizing a dry rub. When we spoke to Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, and he told us that marinades (and the moisture that they bring to the equation) are the "enemy of a good sear."

"Marinades add liquid to the surface, which can prevent that crust from forming," he says. "A dry rub, on the other hand, lets the heat work directly on the meat, creating that rich, flavorful bark." There are some meats that can benefit from a marinade, though these tend to be rather bland proteins (think chicken) that require a liquid seasoning that can penetrate beyond the surface. Steak, however, can hold its own, and a good rub elevates its natural umami, savory flavor. "As the spices hit the heat, they toast and help build that crust," he explains, "while still letting the natural flavor of the beef and the smokiness of the wood shine through."