10 Tips For Getting A Perfect Steak Crust

For meat lovers, a nice piece of steak can be the perfect thing to cook on any occasion, whether it's a weeknight dinner or date night. If you're going to eat a good steak, part of the pleasure comes from having a good crust. Especially if you've got a good cut of meat, a little bit of care in its cooking can give you a truly delicious meal. There is plenty of advice, and even debate, about how to cook the perfect steak, so you've probably already heard about the key elements, like which cuts work best for what, how to not overcook it, and the importance of letting a steak rest. Here, we're going to get into the nitty gritty of how to cook the perfect crust.

An almost crispy, well-seasoned, and caramelized crust on your steak can take it from good to great. Having gone through culinary school and working in professional kitchens, I've made a fair share of steaks in my career, and I've learned some skills from decorated chefs about the best ways to get there. A lot of work goes into getting the crust right, and some of it starts before the steak even touches the heat.

There's a reason that eating steak at a restaurant tends to taste better than the steak you make at home. With the right advice, you too can make a truly restaurant-worthy steak. Here are some tips for getting the perfect steak crust.