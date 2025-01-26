The Best Method For Making Steak Tips To Avoid Overcooking Your Meat

Steak tips are a fantastic weeknight option for a satisfying serving of beef, but despite their humble nature they aren't always the easiest to cook. As bite-sized hunks of beef that can be skewered for kabobs, steak tips are popular in New England as a budget-friendly option for grilling. While steak tips can technically be any cut of steak prepared that way, the classic style refers to the sirloin tip, which is also called a bavette, or sirloin flap. Coming from the bottom of the sirloin it's a tender but pretty lean cut of meat. That means it's prone to drying out quickly, and even more so when cut into smaller steak tips. So to find out how to avoid overcooking our meat, Tasting Table reached out to an expert, Michael Taus, the chef at La Grande Boucherie, to find out his go-to methods for making steak tips.

For Taus, the way to the best steak tips was clear but simple. He told us that to keep them juicy you want to "Use a marinade to enhance flavor and maintain moisture." While steaks are normally best with a longer marinade of up to 12 hours, the smaller size of steak tips means just a few hours will really help with their texture and flavor. After that you have some options on how to cook them, but no matter what your method, Taus says, "Cook them quickly over high heat, whether on the grill or in a hot pan."