Taking Extra Time For This Step Almost Guarantees A Better Steak

That gorgeously crisp sizzle you hear as meat hits the pan is how you know you're on the right track to cooking up the perfect steak. Every detail matters when you want to make this happen, and it starts with drying your steak during the preparation process. Simple as this may sound, it's the key difference between the golden crust you've been dreaming about and a soggy exterior that only spells out disappointment.

Drying the steak here simply means removing as much excess moisture as possible from its exterior. It's tempting to believe that the more moisture a steak carries, the juicier it will be; however, that's not the case with the outside of a steak. This has to do with the Maillard reaction, a chemical reaction that happens between amino acids and reducing sugars when prompted by high temperature. It results in the browned crust we adore so much in steak, along with its smoky, sweet flavor complexity.

When water appears in this process, it will evaporate first as the meat comes into contact with the heat, and consequently, keeping the surface temperature at 212 degrees Fahrenheit — its maximum boiling point. Meanwhile, the Maillard reaction cannot efficiently happen until the heat reaches 280 degrees Fahrenheit. In other words, with a wet surface, you will likely be steaming the meat rather than searing it, or at the very least, significantly slow down the browning process. In either case, you might end up with gray, stale meat that puts a damper on all of your favorite steak recipes.