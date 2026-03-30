Can You Put A Pizza Stone On The Grill? It Depends
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Making pizza on the grill has its appeal. While you can put a piece of dough directly on the grates, many prefer to go with a pizza stone. It's worth investing in a stone when making pizza because it heats up uniformly and will cook the bottom of your pizza evenly. It also prevents you from having to pull pieces of dough out from between the grates. That said, not all stones can be used on the grill.
Most pizza stones are made with a high-grade cordierite material, which allows them to tolerate the heat of your grill or outdoor pizza oven, which was one of the best investments I ever made. However, some pizza stones are not rated for the temperatures your grill can reach, and disregarding this limit can lead to cracking or compromised structural integrity.
When shopping for a pizza stone, you'll want to make sure that it can handle the heat. Most brands will list their heat ratings in the description and will mark products as being "grill-safe."
Important considerations to make when selecting a pizza stone
You might also consider buying a pizza steel instead of a stone. Steels are made from thin metal, meaning they heat up very fast. On the other hand, if you buy a cast-iron pizza steel — I absolutely love the Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Pizza Pan — you can safely move it to and from the grill without worrying about cracking. However, I've found that they tend to scorch pies if you're not careful.
My recommendation is to buy a pizza stone with a high heat rating instead of a cast iron or steel option — the Hans grill pizza stone, for example, is rated for upwards of 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit and is super affordable. Preheated the grill before sliding your pizza on, a stone will give you that perfectly crispy bottom you're always after.
Besides not exposing it to super high temperatures, other tips you should keep in mind when cooking with a pizza stone include not washing it. Once the pizza stone is completely cool, you can brush it gently, but avoid soaking it in water or putting it in the dishwasher, as this can cause it to crack. Store it in a safe location and handle it gently to avoid chips.