Can You Put A Pizza Stone On The Grill? It Depends

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Making pizza on the grill has its appeal. While you can put a piece of dough directly on the grates, many prefer to go with a pizza stone. It's worth investing in a stone when making pizza because it heats up uniformly and will cook the bottom of your pizza evenly. It also prevents you from having to pull pieces of dough out from between the grates. That said, not all stones can be used on the grill.

Most pizza stones are made with a high-grade cordierite material, which allows them to tolerate the heat of your grill or outdoor pizza oven, which was one of the best investments I ever made. However, some pizza stones are not rated for the temperatures your grill can reach, and disregarding this limit can lead to cracking or compromised structural integrity.

When shopping for a pizza stone, you'll want to make sure that it can handle the heat. Most brands will list their heat ratings in the description and will mark products as being "grill-safe."