12 Evolution Fresh Juices, Ranked
Is anyone else a juice fiend? Personally, I've gone through multiple juice phases in my life, mixing fruits and vegetables in my handy cold-press juicer to nail down tasty and healthy concoctions. While making your own juice is fun, it can be time consuming, so the allure of a pre-made bottle of the good stuff is undeniable. And I can say without a doubt that the next time I need a quick serving of fruits and greens, I'll be grabbing an Evolution Fresh bottle.
Now, I hadn't tried any of Evolution Fresh's juices before this taste test; I usually make my own juice or head to a juice bar. While I was pretty impressed when I previously tried Suja's line of juices (which inspired this piece), I didn't know what I was in for with Evolution's juices. Yet this was one of the most difficult rankings I've ever done, purely because there were only two juices in the lineup that I didn't particularly care for — and the rest were incredible.
For this taste test, in addition to judging each juice based on how much it appealed to me, I also took flavor complexity into account. You'll notice that simpler juices ranked toward the bottom, while those with a medley of ingredients got higher scores. Keep reading for my full take on Evolution Fresh's juice selection.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
12. Organic Green Devotion
I'm pretty picky when it comes to green juices. I certainly don't hate them, but I need at least some fruit in the equation to make it palatable; even just an apple will do. Additionally, I don't particularly enjoy green juices that contain parsley (though I love parsley on its own). All that being said, Evolution Fresh's organic green devotion juice — with lemon as the only fruit, and parsley as an ingredient — was a definite contender for the bottom spot on my list. And that's where it ended up.
Perhaps you'll be of a different opinion if you're a fan of the greenest of green juices, but this was a little too sharp for me. It tasted the slightest bit salty, as well, an impression I often have when parsley is added to juices. The lemon didn't do enough to brighten up the drink or lift it out of bitter territory, either.
Still, I can't knock this one too much, and I have a couple friends who I know would love this juice. It may rank last among Evolution Fresh juices, but if you want to incorporate some celery, cucumber, spinach, romaine, kale, lemon, and parsley into your day? This will fit the bill.
11. Pure Orange
On the flip side, the next-to-last spot is awarded to a juice that's as simple as a juice can get: Evolution Fresh's pure orange juice. What's in this juice? Orange — and only orange. If you want a morning refresher and are tired of consuming the additives that often come in some of the bigger orange juice brands, this will certainly get the job done. But since it's essentially just OJ, it couldn't earn a higher spot.
Now, I have to admit: I personally appreciate that many big box orange juices are tempered with some sweeteners (though that means you probably shouldn't drink it every day). This juice isn't as sweet as what you'd typically get off the shelf, and it even edges somewhat into bitter territory. This wouldn't be terribly hard to make on your own, either, provided you have a juicer. Of course, while this relatively one-note juice placed number 11 on this list, that's not because it's awful — it's simply because the following offered far more overall.
10. Mighty Watermelon
I know what you're thinking — how much of a punch can watermelon and lemon juice really pack? I was similarly skeptical. Watermelon is a notoriously gentle flavor, so I didn't have the highest expectation for Evolution Fresh's mighty watermelon juice. But its coloring should have been my first clue that I was dead wrong. This was actually an ultra-flavorful representation of its titular fruit — maybe even be more punchy than the fruit itself. But as with the previous juice, it couldn't earn a higher spot list because it's fairly one-note.
Still, that single note is pretty darn good. I enjoyed this far more than I enjoy most watermelon-flavored things, and I liked the addition of lemon. It wasn't super tangible, but I could tell it brought some brightness into the drink. Most of all, I really appreciated how watermelon struts its stuff here when it typically hides in the background. I'm sure watermelon fans would agree.
9. Organic Citrus Ginger Zest
When I say I loved the rest of the selections on this list, I mean it, which spells trouble for me in terms of putting this piece together. The juice you choose will just depend on what you're trying to get out of it in terms of flavor and health benefits. Ginger fans will go wild over Evolution Fresh's organic citrus ginger zest juice, which only ranks in spot number nine because it's so ginger-forward.
Now, I love ginger, but I understand that the flavor can be polarizing. Consequently, I wouldn't recommend this juice to those who are sensitive to the root's potent flavors. The ginger isn't as sharp here as it can be in some juices, but it's still very present. I didn't taste much grapefruit or lemon, but I didn't mind at all — orange and ginger did most of the heavy lifting and made for a great flavor combination. Some of the following were more complex, but if you're looking for something simple and satisfying? This may be the way to go.
8. Organic Super Berry
The brief ingredient list is the only thing keeping Evolution Fresh's organic super berry juice from ranking higher than eighth place. The competition was tough, as I've mentioned, and each drink had to fight for its ranking. Still, if you're in the mood for nothing but berries, this juice will fit the bill, as it's packed with blueberries, strawberries, and acerola, a small fruit similar to a cherry that's a very underrated superfood.
Though pretty simple, the juice still has a ton of flavor. Blueberry is more tangible than strawberry while acerola brings a hint of acidity into the equation. I also appreciate the 100 milligrams of caffeine (from green tea) present in this bottle, which could make it a good morning substitute for coffee if you're trying to take a coffee break. Berry lovers will enjoy this juice, but consumers looking for some more depth of flavor in their juices may want to shop one of my following choices.
7. Organic Greens & Ginger
Perhaps giving Evolution Fresh's organic greens & ginger juice a solid middle spot on this list is enough to convince you that I don't genuinely dislike green juice. Of course, the biggest thing differentiating this one from the bottom-ranked juice on this list is that apple is part of the equation. Celery, cucumber, spinach, romaine, kale, and ginger make up the rest of the juice (no parsley here!), resulting in a green juice I found fairly enjoyable.
The flavor of the greens is definitely still potent here, which caused the drink to verge on being bitter. But the apple does just enough to sweeten things up without taking it out of green juice territory. I didn't get a ton of ginger with this one, either, so don't shy away from it if you're ginger-averse. In fact, I doubt it'll be noticeable enough to turn anyone off based on that, and cucumber and celery were the most tangible of the green flavors. This is a great offering, but I thought the higher-ranked entries were more impressive (and you can also try making this crisp and gingery green juice recipe if you prefer).
6. Organic Tropical Passion
Give me anything with pineapple and/or mango in it, and I'm automatically sold. I adore tropical fruits, after all, so Evolution Fresh's organic tropical passion juice had my name written all over it. Now, I'm about to praise this juice — so much so that you'd think it would sit squarely in first or second place. But such is the plight of a food writer who genuinely likes too many offerings in a product ranking, so this delicious juice only ranks sixth.
I really love carrot juice, and the carrot flavor is palpable in this drink. Paired with tropical ingredients, citrus fruits, and apple, this is a recipe for success; indeed, I quite enjoyed it. Some of the higher-ranked juices were more fruit-forward, but the addition of a singular vegetable (carrots) brought some depth and complexity to this juice. Still, I'm too much of a sucker for citrus juices to justify giving this one a higher spot, especially when I felt the addition of carrots may make this polarizing to some consumers, so sixth place it is.
5. Organic Super Fruit Greens
Of Evolution Fresh's green juices, the organic super fruit greens juice was my favorite hands-down. This offering is made up of apple, orange, mango, pineapple, celery, spinach, and romaine. Now, I know what you're thinking: If over half of the ingredients are fruit, can it even be called a green juice? Well, it certainly looks green, which was good enough for me, and good enough to take fifth place.
Indeed, this tasted divine — and I credit that in no small part to the mango and pineapple present. All of the fruits here kept the greens from tasting the least bit bitter or earthy. At the same, I could still tell the greens were present. The bottle packs a ton of flavor, and I found its components to be incredibly well-balanced. I have to take my hat off to Evolution Fresh for creating a delicious green juice that I'll have trouble keeping out of my cart from now on (even if I preferred the four higher-ranked juices).
4. Organic Berry Digest
If you're looking for a juice with a deep and complex flavor profile — one that's also designed to boost gut health — you can find it in a bottle of Evolution Fresh's organic berry digest. Made with apple, mango, raspberry, acerola, cayenne, and probiotics, it certainly seems fit to kickstart your digestive system (if you need a little help in that department). While the jury's out on whether it helps get things moving and grooving, I can say that it tastes incredible enough to place fourth.
This juice is one of the sweetest of the bunch, and will definitely appeal to those who dream of drowning in a sea of all-you-can-eat berries in the summertime. Cayenne was just barely present (so don't be scared when you see its name on the bottle), and acerola brought some acidity to the juice. However, the higher-ranking juices had a citrus component that helped balance out the sweeter notes, which is why this didn't place in the top three.
3. Organic Defense Up
Does your immune system need a little help during cold and flu season? For most of us, the answer is yes — and fresh-pressed juice may help in that regard. Evolution Fresh's Defense Up contains orange, apple, mango, pineapple, acerola, and lemon, and the first sip will definitely wake up your senses. It's another juice with an expansive flavor profile and, yes, another one I won't be able to pass up in the future.
I loved all of the bright citrus flavors in this drink, and when paired with heavier flavors like mango, the juice really was quite the experience to drink. There's a lot of complexity here — at first it tastes familiar, with apple and orange noticeable right off the bat, and then mango and pineapple come into play to give some tropical appeal to the juice. I thoroughly enjoyed it and think it will appeal to a wide audience, but the following two were a little more impressive.
2. Organic Vital Berry
Evolution Juice's organic vital berry was a surefire contender for one of the top spots on this list, primarily because it gives consumers the best of both worlds of my third and fourth place entries. You get the sweet appeal of the company's Berry Digest, but with some of the citrus flavors present in its Defense Up juice added. This makes for a really well-balanced offering that's at once deep and bright, and was the second best juice I tried.
The presence of orange lifts the berries, keeping this from tasting like a super berry-forward juice. At the same time, the berries are tangible, and add some very welcome sweetness to the juice. I also liked the presence of strawberry here, which gave it some warmth that wasn't as present in either of the previous two offerings. This well-rounded product was only surpassed by a juice that simply catered to my palate in a way I couldn't ignore (and packed so much flavor that I had to give it the number one spot).
1. Organic Tropical Citrus
Evolution Fresh's organic tropical citrus juice tastes like the company asked me what my ideal juice would taste like, then formulated this bottle catering to my preferences. Orange, mango, pineapple, passion fruit, and lime make up the body of this drink, which is a flavor explosion in juice form. It's both tangy and sweet, and endlessly tropical. I loved it, which is why it takes the top spot.
Though the bottle contains mostly citrus fruits, don't let that fool you into thinking it has a simple flavor profile. It absolutely doesn't. There's a lot of depth here, and each fruit hits at a different time in the sip. I was able to taste each ingredient individually, which just endeared me to it all the more. Not to mention, this juice also has 70 milligrams of caffeine from green tea, an added bonus if you need a late morning pick-me-up. I couldn't have been more pleased than with this offering, and I expect fellow tropical fruit fanatics would concur.
Methodology
As noted at the start, ranking Evolution Fresh's juice lineup was no easy feat. I was surprised at how much flavor I found in these juices. After all, I've been underwhelmed by store-bought juices in the past, so it was refreshing to encounter a brand that didn't skimp on flavor. Simpler juices as well as the greenest of green juices got bottom spots, while juices with more complex flavor profiles and well-balanced ingredients ranked higher.