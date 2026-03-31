12 Evolution Fresh Juices, Ranked

Is anyone else a juice fiend? Personally, I've gone through multiple juice phases in my life, mixing fruits and vegetables in my handy cold-press juicer to nail down tasty and healthy concoctions. While making your own juice is fun, it can be time consuming, so the allure of a pre-made bottle of the good stuff is undeniable. And I can say without a doubt that the next time I need a quick serving of fruits and greens, I'll be grabbing an Evolution Fresh bottle.

Now, I hadn't tried any of Evolution Fresh's juices before this taste test; I usually make my own juice or head to a juice bar. While I was pretty impressed when I previously tried Suja's line of juices (which inspired this piece), I didn't know what I was in for with Evolution's juices. Yet this was one of the most difficult rankings I've ever done, purely because there were only two juices in the lineup that I didn't particularly care for — and the rest were incredible.

For this taste test, in addition to judging each juice based on how much it appealed to me, I also took flavor complexity into account. You'll notice that simpler juices ranked toward the bottom, while those with a medley of ingredients got higher scores. Keep reading for my full take on Evolution Fresh's juice selection.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.