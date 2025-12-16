The Downsides Of Drinking Orange Juice Every Day

When you picture a classic American breakfast spread in your mind's eye, there is certain to be on that table at least a small glass — perhaps even a whole carafe — of orange juice. It has long been the caffeine-free drink of choice for morning meals, looked to as a healthy source of energy and vitamins with which to start the day. However, there are some reasons you might not want to start each day with a glass.

The main trouble with orange juice is that it is fairly high in calories and sugar. A glass of orange juice naturally contains a similar amount of sugar to the same measure of soda. In some cases, fruit juices are supplemented with additional sugars and other ingredients that can make them less healthy. But even for 100% orange juice, the quantity of sugar is quite high. An average 8-ounce serving of orange juice contains about 110 calories and 23 grams of sugar. That means that if you have a glass every single morning, you are adding over 40,000 calories and about 18.5 pounds of sugar to your annual diet.

Additionally, the juice's acidity can be damaging to both your teeth and stomach. Tooth enamel is worn down by the acids. Heartburn and acid reflux are also common issues associated with regular orange juice consumption. But there are some positives to orange juice as well.