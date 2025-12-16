The Downsides Of Drinking Orange Juice Every Day
When you picture a classic American breakfast spread in your mind's eye, there is certain to be on that table at least a small glass — perhaps even a whole carafe — of orange juice. It has long been the caffeine-free drink of choice for morning meals, looked to as a healthy source of energy and vitamins with which to start the day. However, there are some reasons you might not want to start each day with a glass.
The main trouble with orange juice is that it is fairly high in calories and sugar. A glass of orange juice naturally contains a similar amount of sugar to the same measure of soda. In some cases, fruit juices are supplemented with additional sugars and other ingredients that can make them less healthy. But even for 100% orange juice, the quantity of sugar is quite high. An average 8-ounce serving of orange juice contains about 110 calories and 23 grams of sugar. That means that if you have a glass every single morning, you are adding over 40,000 calories and about 18.5 pounds of sugar to your annual diet.
Additionally, the juice's acidity can be damaging to both your teeth and stomach. Tooth enamel is worn down by the acids. Heartburn and acid reflux are also common issues associated with regular orange juice consumption. But there are some positives to orange juice as well.
Always opt for fresh squeezed orange juice with pulp
In truth, 100% orange juice is really not bad for you. If it is made from just a couple of real oranges, it might actually be pretty good for you. Consuming it in moderation may provide such benefits as improved heart health, reduced risk of kidney stones, and lower levels of inflammation throughout the body. In situations where access to fresh fruits and vegetables may be low, 100% orange juice can help to fill some nutritional gaps. And, importantly, at least in younger people, regular orange juice consumption does not appear to be correlated with excess weight.
If possible, you should always drink your orange juice with pulp, to increase your fiber intake. Only about 5% of Americans get enough of this nutrient from their diet. How much fiber you need to eat every day varies based on age and sex, but it is somewhere from 25-38 grams. Orange juice with pulp can provide as much as a gram of fiber per serving. It isn't much, but every bit helps. A better bet, however, is to eat your oranges rather than drink them. One whole orange has about 66 calories, just 12 grams of sugar, and around 2.3 grams of fiber. For the same calorie and sugar content as a glass of juice, you can eat almost two whole oranges. You'll feel much more full afterward, and you'll be knocking out a good chunk of your daily fiber needs.