10 Restaurant Menu Terms To Know So You Can Order Like A Veteran Foodie

The culinary world is a fast-evolving one. Newer dining formats are introduced frequently and often, paired with exotic labels in foreign languages. As intimidating as terms like omakase or degustation menu may feel at first glance, they aren't written just to make a strong impression — they are conveying essential information about how your meal will be structured.

Overlooking this lingo can significantly dampen your dining experience. You might find yourself stumbling from one course to the other, not knowing the pace at which your meal will arrive, what portion sizes to expect, or how much control you have over your choices. However, all of this can change once you grasp certain crucial terms being used on restaurant menus. The hesitant ahems and ahhs disappear from your order. Instead, you find yourself opting for diverse experiences with ease, knowing exactly how to choose the right dining format for the right occasion.

If you need a little help decoding the jargon, you'll want to rely on Pradeep Rao, executive chef at Conrad Pune, for answers. With his insights, you can take the guesswork out of your restaurant orders and start making more informed choices like a true foodie.