Ketchup is the french fry's top companion and a signature hot dog decoration, but it wasn't always the bright red, tomato-based condiment we know it as today. There are a lot of unexpected facts surrounding ketchup, but the fact that tomatoes were only added to the condiment centuries down the line should come as the most surprising.

You may never have noticed, but that bottle of Heinz ketchup you squeeze alongside your chicken nuggets specifies "tomato ketchup" on the label. In the States, many might assume the tomato aspect is a given, but the term ketchup originally has nothing to do with tomatoes. The word was first documented centuries ago, but it was advertised as more of an ingredient than a condiment, and the primary components were anything but tomatoes. Despite vastly different ingredients like mushrooms, walnuts, and seafood, the cooking process was somewhat similar and extremely extraneous.

Many ketchup recipes of the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries were rich and fermented or pickled, with the goal of lasting up to 20 years into the future. It might have been described as ketchup, catsup, or other variations of those spellings, but other than that, each sauce delivered its own tangy punch to any given dish.