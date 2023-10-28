Is There A Difference Between Ketchup And Catsup?

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've definitely heard of ketchup. It's one of the most popular condiments out there, with people using it for countless purposes: dipping fries, drizzling over hot dogs, and so on. But, you may not have heard of catsup, which certainly sounds quite similar to ketchup, but are they literally the same thing?

Most sources state that ketchup and catsup are the exact same thing, just different variations of the spelling. Ketchup is, of course, the most common spelling and has long been associated with the condiment. Meanwhile, catsup is an alternative spelling that was popular in certain regions of the United States for some time during the 19th century. Nowadays, ketchup is considered the primary spelling — although the FDA does recognize the spelling of "catsup" (as well as "catchup") as the same thing as "ketchup."

However, there are some sources out there that claim catsup had a slightly different recipe at one point in time. Some recipes for catsup included ingredients like walnuts, mushrooms, and anchovies. Those who claim the two were different also suggest that catsup had a thinner consistency than ketchup. While some types of catsup may have contained other ingredients, it seems like it was the variation referred to as "tomato catsup" that became synonymous with ketchup, with the latter term eventually becoming the predominant name for the product.