Polish Kitchen Appliances With Shaving Cream And Watch Fingerprints Disappear

Stainless steel appliances and surfaces are a great choice for your kitchen. Stainless steel is sleek, modern yet timeless, and matches everything. It's durable, heat-resistant, and rust-resistant, too. But while it might indeed be "stainless," it's certainly not fingerprint-less, or streak- or smudge-less, either. The handles, buttons, and surfaces of any stainless steel tend to really show their spots, and it's impossible to avoid causing these marks if you ever want to actually use your appliances. Unfortunately, all too often, the cleaning methods you might use for the rest of your kitchen only contribute further to smudging and streaking. What's a stainless steel owner to do? Look in your bathroom.

The secret to easily and effectively clearing stainless steel of fingerprints and streaks is shaving cream. It might sound strange, but it works — don't you just love it when the best cleaning solutions are everyday staples you already have? All you have to do is apply one pump of shaving cream onto a microfiber cloth — you never want to clean stainless steel with paper towels, as they're more abrasive, so they can leave scratches and smudges as well as their own fibers behind — and do some firm but gentle buffing. Alternatively, you can apply a thin layer of shaving cream right onto a surface, leave it for a few minutes, then use that cloth to buff. Then you'll want to wet a separate, clean cloth to buff any remaining shaving cream away. Tada: Shiny, spot-free stainless steel.