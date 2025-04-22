The Household Item That Expertly Shines Kitchen Appliances

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walking past a stainless steel refrigerator or kettle only to see smudges and fingerprints on them gives off a dirty vibe — but there's a cool hack that may just change that. To make short work of those stubborn smudges, try using this most unexpected household item: hair conditioner. Awesome, right? Not only does it make your hair smooth, looking shiny and fresh, but it does the same for your stainless steel appliances as well. It's the oils and emollients in hair conditioner, like silicone and polymer, that are responsible. In the hair world, they form a protective barrier that smooths out your hair and protects it from dirt and grime. As it turns out, it does the same when working to clean your stainless steel.

It's important to remember that conditioner won't actually clean the stainless steel surfaces. For that, you will need to wash them first with a gentle degreaser or a homemade all-purpose cleaner. However, conditioner will restore the protective layer that enhances the shine in your steel while making it harder for new fingerprints and grease smudges to stick. Why do they stick in the first place? Because stainless steel contains grooves and striations that the natural oils in our skin (or from foods that we've been working with) tend to nudge their way into.